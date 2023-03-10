Getting Scared? Biden Met with Boos Over How He Referred to Trump During Speech

It’s important not to read too much into the words Joe Biden speaks in public. Any objective observer can tell the president is not in full control of his facilities, his facts or his delivery.

Even if Biden manages to stumble through a teleprompter reading without some kind of major gaffe, it’s not like the speeches explain Biden’s ideas or positions. He is a puppet, just an ineffectual mouthpiece for the covert handlers running the White House behind the scenes.

But every now and then, when Biden improvises, some truth of his situation might accidentally slip out.

When he describes Donald Trump as a once and potential future president, and then is compelled to make a mock prayer about it, it suggests the idea is active in whatever remains of Biden’s mind. Not only is he thinking it, but it might scare him, too.

Biden was discussing his potentially illegal scheme to cancel $400 billion in student loan debt at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The debt cancellation case is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Recalling debt issues discussed during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said, “You may remember — I was running for office at the time, but you all might remember that the — I had a big fight with the former president and maybe future president.”

Biden, who is nominally Catholic despite supporting extremist policies on abortion and LGBT issues, made the gesture of the cross and said, “Bless me father,” as if praying, or confessing.

The small audience in attendance, identified as Democrats and union members by Mediaite, responded with a smattering of boos and other sounds of distress.







The president then tried to wave it off as a joke.

“Anyway, now, all kidding aside,” he said before going back to rambling about the administration’s radical budget priorities.

This is no laughing matter for Biden.

Even though the next presidential election is over a year away, preferences are already solidifying.

A Morning Consult poll released Tuesday showed Trump’s lead over other announced and potential GOP candidates had increased. He received 53 percent support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 28 percent. All others were in the single digits.

Not only is Trump leading the other Republicans, but an Emerson College Polling survey of registered voters released Feb. 28 said Trump was the only GOP contender leading Biden head to head.

The former president had 46 percent to 42 percent for Biden, with 7 percent opting for a third possibility and 5 percent undecided.

Both DeSantis and Haley trailed Biden in the poll.

It’s a very real scenario that the president could end up facing Trump again, without the cover of the widespread mail-in balloting of the pandemic in 2020.

Do you think Trump can beat Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (542 Votes) No: 3% (19 Votes)

It was foolish for Biden to inject Trump’s surging polling into his speech, especially when surveys show only 37 percent of Democrat voters want Biden to run again.

Pondering the former president’s prospects only starts comparisons and competition stories much earlier, and Biden doesn’t seem to be up for a marathon campaign.

He might want to get serious about practicing his prayers if he faces a rematch with Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.