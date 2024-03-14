Fired CNN host Don Lemon went running back to the left-wing network to whine that Elon Musk had canceled Lemon’s partnership with the social media platform X following a takedown interview in which Lemon suggested the billionaire was a drug addict and an anti-Semitic white supremacist.

Generally speaking, no sane person wants to work with a hypocritical, crybaby race-baiter like Lemon — let alone one who makes defamatory accusations during an interview.

Musk deftly shut down the former CNN host, saying he’s not required to answer questions from reporters.

“I don’t have to answer questions from reporters, Don,” Musk said. “The only reason I’m doing this interview is because you’re on the X platform and you asked for it. Otherwise, I would not do this interview.”

Lemon — who was fired by CNN in 2023 after making a misogynistic and ageist remark about then-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley — was dumped by X on Wednesday, shortly after he asked Musk a series of pointed questions whose apparent purpose was to embarrass the X owner.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday night, Lemon made the absurd claim that Musk was responsible for mass shootings.

“He doesn’t understand that that sort of rhetoric that he talks about — the Great Replacement Theory and migrant invasion — that’s what radicalized shooters,” Lemon said.

“The people who go and shoot up people — whether they be Latino people who live in Texas or black people who are in a supermarket in Buffalo or Jewish people who are worshiping — those people use the same rhetoric,” he said.







The “Great Replacement Theory” was a theory promoted in 1947 by Democratic Sen. Theodore Bilbo, who believed there was a movement underway to eradicate the white race by replacing them with non-whites.

The liberal media has since used the Great Replacement Theory as a cudgel to attack anyone who opposes mass illegal immigration of the kind we’ve seen in the United States and Western Europe.

It’s bizarre that the theory is considered racist since the mass migration patterns we’re seeing appear to affirm its underlying premise.

In a farcical irony, Lemon said Musk “seemed really averse to facts.”

“It didn’t matter that he retweeted things that were offensive to people,” the former CNN host said.

He told Burnett he asked his confrontational questions to Musk merely to make the case for more content moderation on X.

As we’ve seen time and time again, when liberals champion “content moderation,” what they actually want is censorship of conservative viewpoints or any opinion they don’t like.

Musk defended his decision to not work with Lemon, saying the former CNN host merely parrots left-wing talking points so he wouldn’t add anything new to X.

The entrepreneur also underscored that Lemon is welcome to build his viewership on X just like anyone else.

His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2024

In an ironic twist, Lemon whined about Musk on Musk’s own platform, accusing the billionaire of trying to squelch free speech.

Elon Musk canceled #TheDonLemonShow👀 Watch on YouTube and listen everywhere on Monday March 18. pic.twitter.com/AAhnvcY0ny — Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 13, 2024



In a statement Wednesday, X reiterated that the “Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities.”

“However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show,” it said.

In other words, unlike CNN and other left-wing media outlets, X is not censoring or deplatforming Lemon.

X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work… — Business (@XBusiness) March 13, 2024

The irony of Lemon griping on X that Musk is trying to limit free speech on that platform is both absurd and laughable.

This kvetching is especially inane coming from a bigot who has trashed white people and pushed numerous false conspiracy theories, including the Russia collusion hoax.

