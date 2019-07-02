SECTIONS
GF of Controversial Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Slams ‘Adolescent Boy’ Trump: ‘The President F***ing Hates My Girlfriend’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 2, 2019 at 8:37am
The girlfriend of U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe slammed President Donald Trump on Tuesday, claiming he went “Full Adolescent Boy” on Rapinoe.

Rapinoe ignited a firestorm of controversy last week when a video showed her addressing the possibility of visiting Trump at the White House should the U.S. Women’s National Team win the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

She had previously made headlines for protesting the national anthem on the World Cup’s international stage as an “F you” to Trump and his administration.

“I’m not going to the f—ing White House,” Rapinoe, who serves as team captain, said. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

“No f—ing way will we be invited to the White House,” she added. “[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the [NBA champion Golden State] Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

Trump responded Wednesday in a series of tweets, saying Rapinoe’s comments were disrespectful to the nation, but nonetheless inviting the entire team to the White House, “win or lose.”

The following day, Rapinoe said, “I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with exception of the expletive,” according to The New York Times. “My mom would be very upset about that.”

Rapinoe went on to score both her team’s goals in the U.S. squad’s 2-1 victory in the quarterfinal against France on Friday. The American team was set to take on England in the semifinal game on Tuesday.

Prior to the match, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, WNBA player Sue Bird, penned an Op-Ed in The Player’s Tribune titled, “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend.”

“I’ll answer The Question. The one that’s probably most on your mind,” Bird, who plays for the Seattle Storm, told readers. “And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend?”

“Hmm,” she added. “Well … it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little.

“That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f—ing) White House! — but our dispositions are not. And as we’ve been talking through a lot of this ‘stuff,’ as it’s been happening to her, you know, I’ll be honest here….. some of it scares the s— out of me!!”

Bird went on to claim Trump’s behavior “would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.)”

Next, she took aim at the president’s supporters.

“And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets,” Bird wrote. “Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions.

“And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.”

Bird then praised Rapinoe, saying, “She’s going to do her thing, at her own d— speed, to her own d— rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it.”

“The Megan you’re seeing now? It’s the stronger version of the one who knelt in the first place,” she wrote. “All the threats, all the criticism, all the fallout — coming out on the other side of that is what makes her seem so unfazed by the a–holes of the world now.”

Rapinoe, meanwhile, has made it clear she won’t be visiting the White House. She did, however, accept democratic socialist New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s invitation to take a tour of the House of Representatives in Washington.

“Consider it done,” Rapinoe responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s invitation via Twitter.

She started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to show solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” Rapinoe told reporters at the time.

The U.S. Soccer Federation then adopted a policy that requires players to stand. Rapinoe does so, but she refuses to sing or put her hand over her heart like other players.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
