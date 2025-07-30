Ghislaine Maxwell Agrees to Testify Before Congress, But Only If Her Major Demands Are Met

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell says it is her way or no way after House Republicans desperate to pry loose information about Jeffrey Epstein subpoenaed her to testify.

But her attorneys’ letter to the House Oversight Committee saying immunity is on her shopping list is receiving a cold response, according to NBC.

The committee “will not consider granting congressional immunity for her testimony,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

Last week, Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, referencing media accounts suggesting Maxwell was oh-so-happy to talk to Congress, wrote to Maxwell saying the panel would subpoena her for an interview at the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Maxwell is serving her 20-year sentence after being found guilty of sex trafficking in partnership with Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial in 2019.

The letter in reply from David Oscar Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, said Maxwell had more than a few conditions.

Being interviewed in prison and without immunity “are non-starters,” he wrote in the letter dated Tuesday.

“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity,” he said.

“Nor is a prison setting conducive to eliciting truthful and complete testimony. The potential for leaks from such a setting creates real security risks and undermines the integrity of the process,” Markus wrote.

He noted that he was aghast that some members of Congress “appear to have prejudged Ms. Maxwell’s credibility without even listening to what she has to say or evaluating the extensive documentation that corroborates it.”

Noting that Maxwell has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court as she tries to wipe away her conviction, he wrote, “Any testimony she provides now could compromise her constitutional rights, prejudice her legal claims, and potentially taint a future jury pool.”

Thus, he said, if House members want to talk, they can hear Maxwell claim her Fifth Amendment rights as often as they want.

But he had an offer.

“If Ms. Maxwell were to receive clemency, she would be willing — and eager — to testify openly and honestly, in public, before Congress in Washington, D.C. She welcomes the opportunity to share the truth and to dispel the many misconceptions and misstatements that have plagued this case from the beginning,” he wrote.

Markus used the occasion to say Maxwell has been mistreated, saying she spent “nearly two years in pretrial detention under conditions that violated her constitutional rights and were, by any objective measure, torturous.”

“Ms. Maxwell did not receive a fair trial,” he said, asserting that a 2008 document claimed she would not be prosecuted.

Maxwell met recently with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as part of the Justice Department’s effort to find information that can be released on Epstein.

The renewed interest in material that can be made public came after a Justice Department memo saying it had no client list and would release no more information on Epstein caused public outrage.

