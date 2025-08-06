Ghislaine Maxwell Cleared Trump During DOJ Interview: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly said nothing during interviews last month with the Justice Department that would be harmful to President Donald Trump.

Maxwell was sentenced in 2022 to 20 years in federal prison for conspiring with the late Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. She has appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

ABC News reported that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche questioned her for nine hours over a two-day period last month regarding Trump and other Epstein associates.

Maxwell told Blanche that “Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern, according to sources familiar with what Maxwell said.”

Her attorney, David Markus, said after the meetings with Blanche that she was asked about “one hundred different people,” and said “she didn’t hold anything back.”

“The Trump administration, meanwhile, is considering publicly releasing the transcripts from the interview,” according to multiple sources, ABC reported.

Trump has confirmed that he and Epstein were friends in the 1990s and into the early 2000s, when they had a falling out.

The New York Times reported that in late 2004, Trump and Epstein got into a bidding war over an exclusive Palm Beach property. Trump ultimately prevailed in the contest, and “There is little public record of the two men interacting after that.”

Additionally, Trump revoked Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership in the late 2000s after he harassed a member’s teenage daughter, according to a 2020 CNBC report.

Epstein’s banishment from Mar-a-Lago came months before he pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution of a minor.

Last month, Trump told reporters that he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago after he had warned him about hiring away club employees.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein, because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help … He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place.”

Trump: I Threw Jeffrey Epstein Out! “For years I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein because he did something that was inappropriate… He stole people that worked for me. He did it again and I threw him out of the place.”https://t.co/onXxGLbNuo pic.twitter.com/KABVBUGzgd — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 28, 2025

The Daily Mail reported in July that Virginia Guiffre was a 16-year-old spa attendant working at Mar-a-Lago when she met Maxwell.

“Maxwell saw her reading a book about massage therapy and offered her a position as Epstein’s masseuse, Giuffre claimed,” according to the Daily Mail.

Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, took her own life in April.

A reporter asked Trump whether Guiffre was one of the employees whom Epstein hired away from Mar-a-Lago.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people. He stole her,” the president said.

🚨🇺🇸🇬🇧 NEW: President Trump when asked if Virginia Giuffre ever worked at his spa: “I think so. He [Epstein] stole her” Guiffre (pictured), who committed suicide in April 2025 aged 41, notably accused Prince Andrew of sexual assaulting her pic.twitter.com/KNubZ2W7en — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 29, 2025

Democrats are calling for the release of all the so-called Epstein files.

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, who represented Epstein in his 2008 Florida case, told Fox News last month that the files, including grand jury testimony, will be filled with many names, including Democrats, along with accusations of wrongdoing.

“We have to distinguish true accusations from false accusations,” he said, pointing to his own successful defamation lawsuit against Guiffre, who at one point accused him of having sex with her at Epstein’s behest.

Guiffre eventually dropped her suit in 2022, saying she “may have made a mistake” in identifying Dershowitz, given that the events in question took place when she was 16 years old in the early 2000s.

Dershowitz told Fox News that Maxwell “knows everything” regarding Epstein’s criminal conduct, adding, “She is the Rosetta Stone. … She arranged every single trip with everybody.”

Epstein’s former attorney, David Schoen, responded to a June allegation that Trump was in the Epstein files by saying, “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died [in 2019]. He sought my advice for months before that.”

I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him! — David Schoen (@SchoenDavid) June 6, 2025

“I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

