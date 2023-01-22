Ghislaine Maxwell Drops Bombshell Info About Prince Andrew - Claims 'Infamous' Photograph Was Faked

Convicted human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell claims that an iconic image of Britain’s Prince Andrew snaking his arm around the waist of then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre is a fake.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking conspiracy, and sex trafficking of a minor, according to the Justice Department.

She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the sex trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 in a New York City detention facility in a death that has been ruled as suicide.

According to The Sun, during an interview filmed at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute, Maxwell said, “I have no memory of them meeting. And I don’t think that picture is real.”

“There is no original of that photo, (just) copies of copies and parts of it, according to some experts, look like it has been photoshopped. I don’t remember her in my home,” she said.

Maxwell noted that the possibility that such an image could exist is not absurd.

Ghislaine Maxwell is STILL covering up for the men she trafficked children for. She claims pictures and video of Prince Andrew with a child are fake and he’s innocent. https://t.co/SVU7KV4AE6 — @amuse (@amuse) January 22, 2023

“I know that Virginia traveled with Jeffrey, and so it’s entirely possible. It wasn’t something so outrageously out of left field that it couldn’t have happened,” she said.

Do you think Maxwell got the justice she deserved? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 53% (1498 Votes) No: 47% (1325 Votes)

“But the photo doesn’t appear to be real. And I don’t recall it being taken. I have no memory of Virginia and Prince Andrew meeting,” she said.

Prince Andrew last year settled with Giuffre, who is now Virginia Roberts. Roberts had sued the prince claiming she was forced to have sex with him at the age of 17.

Maxwell has said before that the picture might be a fraud.

In an interview last year with author Daphne Barak published by the Daily Mail she said the 2001 image, which Roberts has said is authentic, might not have been an actual photograph.

“At this time, I no longer believe that to be a true image, and I don’t believe that it is what it appears to be,” Maxwell said in that interview.

Although in a 2015 comment she indicated the image appeared real, last year she said that what she meant was, “I recognized the surroundings of that photograph, nothing more than that.”

“I don’t know exactly how many points there are, but there are over 50 problems with the picture. So I don’t believe it’s a true picture,” she said.

Convenient for Ghislaine Maxwell to claim Prince Andrew never met sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, one month before the silence Andrew paid for with over $12million is up. And just months before King Charles Coronation. Andrews PR team are working in overdrive! pic.twitter.com/fj9vxES1Qq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 22, 2023

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing some of Epstein’s victims, pushed back against the claim, according to ITV.

“There’s zero credibility to her claim that the photograph has been doctored. There has been no evidence used in court when her attorneys had the opportunity to do that. It’s easy to make public statements. You can say whatever you want, but the proof comes in at court and no proof came in in court to show that that photo was doctored,” Bloom said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.