After Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged procurer for deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested earlier this month, most of the reporting claimed that the feds knew where she was the entire time: At a manse in New Hampshire that had been purchased through channels that assured no one knew who was moving in.

This was partially true, apparently. Maxwell, an insider says, moved around frequently — particularly in the American West, where she visited several states.

“I would say she moved around three times a month — 36 times,” the source told the U.S. Sun. “She took flights as well.”

Not only that, she used mask-wearing during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic to evade detection.

After Epstein’s suicide last year, Maxwell pulled a Judge Crater and disappeared. Shortly after Epstein was found hanged in his jail cell, Maxwell was allegedly photographed at an In-N-Out burger joint in Los Angeles, although there were questions as to whether that photo was staged or possibly photoshopped.

After that, Maxwell was somewhat like Carmen Sandiego if the computer game icon was a suspected madam to the world’s most infamous sex offender. Journalists followed any tip that might indicate where she was — and for the most part, they came up empty.

Among the places she visited, according to the Sun, were Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado. The last one was probably an important visit, given that her lawyer is in Denver, according to the Sun.

“Ghislaine has been ­constantly on the move throughout the last year,” the source said, according to the newspaper. “She would stay in properties for a few days or a week. Security guards were by her side due to death threats.

“She was never running from the feds. She was ­running from journalists and crazy people who wanted to kill her. It was a serious problem. Her location was on a need-to-know basis.”

However, it was sadly fortuitous for Maxwell that the coronavirus has most of the population wearing masks.

“She did go out, but not often,” the source told the Sun.

“Obviously, with the coronavirus, people were wearing masks — it made things easier for her.”

I wonder if Sinaloa cartel members are blending in with us on a daily basis these days. If Ghislaine Maxwell can do it, anyone can.

Whether or not Maxwell is wearing a mask inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, I have no idea. It’d arguably the most luxurious thing inside her cell. According to ABC News, Maxwell has been given paper clothes to avoid a repeat of what happened with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Sources stressed to ABC News that it is standard procedure for high-profile inmates or new inmates,” the network reported Friday.

“However, one source told ABC News that the federal Bureau of Prisons has gone to ‘great measures’ to ensure Maxwell’s safety.”

Maxwell is now trying to convince a New York federal judge that she isn’t like the man for whom she’s accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein,” her lawyers said in a court filing Thursday in which they asked for her to be released on a $5 million bond, according to The New York Times.

While prosecutors say she meant to evade authorities by changing her location frequently, she says it was for the reason the inside source claims: She wanted to avoid the press.

“Far from ‘hiding’,” her lawyers wrote, according to The Times, “Ms. Maxwell had lived in the United States since 1991 and had not left the country since Mr. Epstein’s arrest last year, even though she was aware of the government’s highly publicized criminal investigation.”

The filing said she wanted to protect herself and those around her from an “onslaught of press articles, television specials and social media posts painting her in the most damning light possible and prejudging her guilt.”

Whatever the case, Maxwell’s out of places to hide for now — and everyone’s going to know who she is when she enters a room, COVID mask or not.

