Ghislaine Maxwell Recounts Decades-Old Trip with RFK Jr. and Jeffrey Epstein in DOJ Interview

Ghislaine Maxwell said in a transcribed interview that she had been friends with Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s now-deceased wife in the 1980s and that the couple flew with Maxwell and serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein on a trip to hunt for dinosaur fossils in 1993 — before Epstein’s first criminal charges for sexual assault in 2006.

The Department of Justice on Friday released transcripts and audio recordings of two days of July interviews with Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice in his sexual crimes.

In the interest of transparency, @TheJusticeDept is releasing the complete transcript and audio of my proffer of Ms. Maxwell. The transcript and audio are linked below.https://t.co/TQW5migemm — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 22, 2025

Asked on July 25, the second day of interviews, about Epstein’s associations with politicians, Maxwell volunteered that “Bobby Kennedy knew him,” the transcript shows.

“How do you know that?” asked Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Because we went on a trip together. Was — we went to — dinosaur bone hunting in the Dakotas,” Maxwell replied.

Maxwell described her connection to Kennedy through his ex-wife, the transcript shows.

“I knew Bobby’s wife, Mary, pretty well, actually. And before he met her,” Maxwell said of her relationship with Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died in 2012. “I was the — I had a very, very longstanding boyfriend and he had — his brother was dating Mary at the time, and we were all very good friends.”

Maxwell said she and Kennedy remained in contact through the 2000s.

Asked if Kennedy and Epstein continued to be in contact at the time, Maxwell replied, “I have no personal knowledge of that.”

Maxwell’s recollection roughly matches up with the account shared by Kennedy in television interviews.

Responding to a request for comment, HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a December 2023 interview in which Kennedy acknowledged flying on Epstein’s jet twice in the 1990s, including for a fossil hunting expedition with his family because his then-wife had been friends with Maxwell.

“I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times. I was on it in 1993, and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter. My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach,” Kennedy said. “On another occasion I flew again with my family, with, I think, four of my children and Mary, my wife, to Rapid City, South Dakota, to go fossil hunting for a weekend.”

“I was never on his jet alone,” Kennedy said. “I have been very open about this. This was in ’93, so it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues. And I agree with you that all of this information should be released. We should get real answers to what happened to Jeffrey Epstein and all of the high-level political people he was involved with, all of that should be open to the public.”

Kennedy said in a separate television interview that after the flights he ran into Epstein at parties and fundraisers. Kennedy described the government secrecy about Epstein “suspicious” and called for the release of documents related to the case.

“I’ve been an advocate for transparency. I think the government keeps too many secrets. I think it’s important for the American public to know whether Jeffrey Epstein had some sort of corrupt influence on public officials,” Kennedy said in January 2024.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for “her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade,” according to the DOJ.

