Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, joined by President Donald Trump, speaks at a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, joined by President Donald Trump, speaks at a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell Returns to Prison with Mysterious Item After 'Very Productive' Meeting with DOJ

 By Jack Davis  July 25, 2025 at 6:12am
Ghislaine Maxwell appeared to get something out of her meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Thursday, but it was unclear exactly what that might be.

Maxwell and Blanche met in a Tallahassee, Florida, courthouse as part of the Justice Department’s hunt for information related to the late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Maxwell, his associate, was convicted in 2021 of partnering in a sex trafficking operation with Epstein.

As Maxwell returned to the federal prison where she is serving her 20-year sentence, she was spotted carrying a white bin, according to the New York Post.

The outlet noted that after Maxwell was uncuffed and allowed to enter the prison, she carried what the Post called the “mysterious box” with her.



Maxwell and Blanche spoke for about five hours, according to The Washington Post.

David Oscar Markus, an attorney who represents Maxwell, did not reveal the substance of any questions or answers.

Blanche “took a full day and asked a lot of questions,” Markus said.

“She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability,” he added.

Are you glad the DOJ is talking to Maxwell?

“Looking forward to another productive day tomorrow. Ghislaine honestly answered every question,” Markus posted on X. “And she will continue to do so. We are grateful that the government is trying to uncover the truth. They have never before spoken with her and we trust the process.”

Blanche has said that he wanted to meet with Maxwell to discuss whether there was anyone else “who has committed crimes against victims.”

Maxwell is appealing her conviction, an effort that is currently opposed by the Justice Department.

Blanche’s mission is more opaque, and is part of a Justice Department quest to release information about Epstein other than the files in the Justice Department’s possession. Blanche indicated that he and Maxwell will talk on Friday.

“Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,” Blanche posted on X.


A terse statement earlier this month from the Justice Department said that the long-awaited Epstein client list did not exist and that no more information on him would be forthcoming.

The statement provoked an intense backlash among President Donald Trump’s supporters, leading the administration to cast about for ways to satisfy the call for more disclosure.

The Justice Department has sought the release of grand jury transcripts in proceedings related to Epstein and Maxwell. Its efforts to have transcripts from grand juries in Florida that heard evidence against Epstein in 2005 and 2007 have been turned down. Efforts to secure grand jury transcripts from the 2019 case against Epstein and Maxwell’s more recent trial continue.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
