Ghislaine Maxwell Airs Epstein Death Theory to DOJ, Says 'Of Course' Murder Is 'Possible' But Not Likely

Ghislaine Maxwell does not believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, according to her Department of Justice (DOJ) interview.

Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche she doesn’t believe anybody outside the prison directed his murder, suggesting instead his death resulted from Bureau of Prisons (BOP) mismanagement.

“In prison, where I am, they will kill you or they will pay — somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary,” Maxwell said. “That’s about the going rate for a hit with a lock today.”

Blanche asked if there was anybody “who wanted him [Epstein] dead so badly” that they would have “caused him to be killed on the inside.”

“I think that’s — I don’t see that,” Maxwell replied. “I think, is it possible? Of course it’s possible. But I don’t know of any reason why, and I don’t believe in the blackmail or in any of this, I don’t think Epstein had a hit on like that.”

“If it is indeed murder, I believe it was an internal situation,” she continued.

The DOJ has released its interview with Ghislaine Maxwell. “Except for the names of victims, every word is included,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche stated. “Nothing removed. Nothing hidden.” https://t.co/RS8BV8jpFR pic.twitter.com/ixnWXK7q0D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 22, 2025

Maxwell didn’t believe anybody killed Epstein to silence him, stating that was “just part of the story that’s been created that started back in 2008, ’09.”

“I also think it’s ludicrous, because if that — I also happen to think if that is what they wanted, they would’ve had plenty of opportunity when he wasn’t in jail,” she continued. “And if they were worried about blackmail or anything from him, he would’ve been a very easy target.”

Do you believe Maxwell? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 67% (2 Votes) No: 33% (1 Votes)

The DOJ released the full interview with Maxwell, which Blanche conducted on July 24 and July 25, on its website Friday.

Epstein’s brother hired a forensic pathologist in 2019 who disputed the official autopsy, claiming “the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide,” according to The New York Times.

Video evidence from the Special Housing Unit (SHU) where Epstein’s cell was located is only available from one camera due to a malfunction with the recording system, according to a June 2023 DOJ Inspector General’s report.

Two jail guards working the night Epstein died were also charged in 2020 for stating in records they made rounds to check on inmates when they had not.

The DOJ released over ten hours of “raw” footage from the night Epstein died in its July memo, which stated he died by suicide and had no client list.

The DOJ’s video was missing around a minute, which Attorney General Pam Bondi attributed to old systems that reset at the same time every night.

The metadata on the footage appeared to be modified using professional editing software, Wired reported on July 11.

“So every night, the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing, so we’re looking for that video to release that as well showing that a minute is missing every night,” Bondi said on July 8.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.