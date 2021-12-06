Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Degrading' 58-Page List of Rules for Staff at Epstein's Mansion Revealed in Trial

If Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper is to be believed, Ghislaine Maxwell is not the type of woman one would want to work for.

Maxwell is currently on trial for various charges related to her alleged complicity in the sex crimes of the affluent financier Epstein, an alleged pedophile with connections to numerous global elites.

On Friday, Juan Alessi — a former housekeeper of Epstein’s — testified that Maxwell, as the “lady of the house,” kept a 58-page list of rules for staff to follow, the New York Post reported.

The list of rules — also known as the 2005 “Maxwell Household Manual” — was entered into evidence on Thursday.

You can view the manual in its entirety below.

According to Alessi, the way Maxwell treated the staff was “very degrading.”

The first page of the manual warns staff to keep quiet while on the premises.

“Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing, except to answer a question directed at you,” the manual read.

Subsequent passages covered instructions for each room of the estate.

For example, the master bedroom was to be kept at 60 degrees.

Epstein’s infamous “little black book” — his telephone directory containing the names of various celebrities and global elites — was to be kept near the master bedroom phone at all times as well.

“Unless otherwise instructed, NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s activities or whereabouts to anyone,” the rulebook ordered.

“Do not be bullied … simply be firm.”

Alessi testified that he “was supposed to be blind, deaf and dumb and say nothing of their lives.”

Other rules included not eating in front of Epstein, Maxwell or their guests; not chewing gum; not allowing personal cell phones to ring while attending to Epstein or his guests; not having “items in pockets” that “create a bulge”; not making small talk and not using a specific list of words and phrases.

Those words and phrases included “yeah,” “sure,” “gotcha,” “you bet,” “I dunno” and “no problem.”

In addition, there was a long list of expensive grocery items to buy, numerous daily tasks to attend to and the staff was required to remain on “standby duty,” meaning they could not travel too far away from their “home base.”

“This means that if you are called, the maximum time it will take you to return, is one hour,” the handbook read.

“You could be called upon at any time, day or night.”

Indeed, Epstein and Maxwell don’t appear to be the type of people one would want to find themselves working for.

But, as much as they dehumanized their employees — if allegations are true — it was nothing compared to how they treated their young female victims.

