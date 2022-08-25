Share
Commentary
Ghislaine Maxwell attends a Girls Night Out hosted by Harvey Nichols and Elizabeth Saltzman for the UK launch of fashion designer Tony Burch's new stall in London, England, on May 24, 2006.
Commentary
Ghislaine Maxwell attends a Girls Night Out hosted by Harvey Nichols and Elizabeth Saltzman for the UK launch of fashion designer Tony Burch's new stall in London, England, on May 24, 2006. (Dave M. Bennett / Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team Finds Out Too Late That She's Not to Be Trusted

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 25, 2022 at 1:38pm
Share

Convicted Jeffery Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team has suddenly learned what most everyone else already knows: Maxwell is not to be trusted.

Maxwell’s legal team is now suing their former client for nearly a million dollars in unpaid legal fees, according to the New York Daily News.

Court papers filed on Tuesday show that the 60-year-old convict still owes $878,302 to the firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman, P.C.

Lawyers Jeffrey Pagliuca and Laura Menninger represented Maxwell during her criminal trial, and Menninger even delivered the closing arguments.

The lawyers are also suing Maxwell’s brother, Kevin Maxwell, and her estranged husband, Scott Borgerson, who the lawyers accuse of trying to conceal her finances from them.

Trending:
Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team Finds Out Too Late That She's Not to Be Trusted

They claim that Maxwell’s brother — who was handling Ghislaine’s finances during her trial and imprisonment — paid a $100,000 retainer but then delayed payments, ignored emails and refused to remit the wire transfers they say he promised to pay.

The problem was vexing enough that in the months before the trial was set to being, Kevin “humbly request[ed]” the lawyers not to abandon the trial, the Daily News added.

The lawsuit against the Maxwells claims that Kevin Maxwell should have had more than enough money on hand to pay their bills.

“Mr. Maxwell spent the weeks and days leading up to trial assuring [the firm] that he was on the verge of obtaining financing on Ms. Maxwell’s properties that would result in more than enough cash to settle the amount owed,” the filing says.

Was Ghislaine Maxwell given a fair sentence?

The lawyers added that Kevin and Borgerson have engaged in efforts to shelter Maxwell’s assets from creditors and that Borgerson sold two properties for tens of millions after Ghislaine’s conviction.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June after being convicted in December on five counts of federal sex trafficking.

A federal jury found that Maxwell committed sex crimes as a key member of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Epstein died in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting his own trial in an act that authorities have ruled a suicide.

“Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” federal prosecutor Alison Moe said in closing arguments, the New York Times reported.

After ending up in jail, Maxwell spent much of her time filing complaints about her conditions. According to reports, she filed more than 100 complaints claiming that she was suffering during her confinement.

Related:
Over 100 Complaints from Maxwell Allege Grueling, Torturous Conditions

In one of her filings, Maxwell claimed she was subjected to rough handling during daily strip and body-cavity searches. She also stated she was under constant surveillance and alleged she was filmed in the shower.

Maxwell also insisted that her basic needs for food, water and sleep were denied.

Because she is a vegan, she said that the prison food provided to her was “meager, stale, often rancid and inedible.” The tap water in the cell was “foul-smelling and undrinkable,” according to Maxwell.

Maxwell has since been transferred to a “low-security prison in Florida” where she is afforded all sorts of amenities, including yoga classes.

The convicted sex offender will have access to various “recreation, leisure and social programs” designed to “help develop an individual wellness concept.”

Maxwell will also be able to have access to “programs of occupational training, with apprenticeships and courses in horticulture and even cosmetology.”

Maxwell’s legal team got off easy, of course. Compared to her victims, they only lost a few hundred grand in unpaid fees. The many young women who fell pray to Maxwell and Epstein’s criminal actions did not fare as well.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Ghislaine Maxwell's Legal Team Finds Out Too Late That She's Not to Be Trusted
Harvard Loses Big Thanks to Woke Investments, About to Be Beat by Oil-Drilling University of Texas
It Only Took a Year for Lightfoot's $1M Anti-Gun Hotline to Blow Up in Her Face
Callous Miami Firefighter Gets Bad News After Asking 'Who Cares' About Murdered Police Officer
NATO Member: Hostile Russian Agents Caught Operating Inside Alliance Borders, Soldiers Hospitalized
See more...

Conversation