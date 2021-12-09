Share
Commentary
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000.
Commentary
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lovechild? Alleged Victim Says She Saw Photos of Epstein Cohort Pregnant

 By Grant Atkinson  December 8, 2021 at 6:11pm
Share

Ghislaine Maxwell has attempted to downplay her connection to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Yet during her trial, evidence has suggested the two had a very close relationship.

First, there were the disturbing pictures of Maxwell rubbing Epstein’s feet on an airplane. Jurors were shown those images on Tuesday.

Now, testimony from a Maxwell accuser has raised even more questions about the extent of their relationship.

According to the New York Post, the accuser was identified only by her first name, Carolyn. Lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca questioned her.

“One of your memories about Ms. Maxwell is you claim that you saw a photograph of her in Epstein’s house, pregnant. Correct?” Pagliuca asked.

Trending:
'Bang, Bang. They Dead': The Last Person Parents Would Expect Just Threatened to Shoot Up a School

“Nude and pregnant laying on the –” Carolyn said before Pagliuca reiterated, “And pregnant.”

“Yes. There was multiple pictures, nude photos,” Carolyn said.

The Post reported that Pagliuca then showed Carolyn a photo that had been entered into evidence but was not shown to the public. Carolyn said it was not the photo she was referring to.

According to the Daily Mail, a photo of Epstein with his hand on Maxwell’s stomach raised the possibility of a potential “lovechild.”

The New York Post reported that defense lawyer Christian Everdell previously questioned Larry Visoski, who served as a pilot for Epstein and “regularly interacted with Maxwell” from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s.

“Now, in that whole time period, Ghislaine never appeared to you to be pregnant, did she?” Everdell asked.

“No, not at all,” Visoski said.

Related:
Shocking New Photo Revealed: Epstein and Maxwell Allegedly Seen at Queen of England's Estate

Everdell also asked whether Visoski had ever heard about Maxwell being pregnant or saw pictures of her pregnant, and Visoski said no.

While the question of Maxwell and Epstein’s potential lovechild has not been definitively answered, evidence suggests the two were much more than acquaintances.

As the trial wears on, it is important that anyone who was involved in Epstein’s heinous crimes, including Maxwell, is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Ghislaine Maxwell's Lovechild? Alleged Victim Says She Saw Photos of Epstein Cohort Pregnant
Aussie Sports World Rocked: 2 Pro Athletes Are Hospitalized After COVID Jab - Report
Gaetz Supports Trump for House Speaker - Here's How Trump Could Become It Without Even Being Elected
Alleged Conditions of Jan. 6 Prisoners Revealed in Shock News Briefing
Veteran Collapses to Ground After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hands Him Handwritten Note
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!