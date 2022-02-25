'Ghost of Kyiv' Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Captivates Citizens, Gives Hope to Nation as Russia Invades

A Ukrainian jet fighter pilot who has earned the nickname the “Ghost of Kyiv” has become the newest folk hero in Ukraine for becoming the first ace pilot in the 21st century by downing six Russian warplanes.

On Friday, social media users began sharing clips of a MiG 29 jet flying over the country’s capital city:

There is reportedly a Ukrainian fighter pilot who has taken out 6 Russian jets in air to air combat. He is being called the “Ghost of Kyiv”pic.twitter.com/zCdK2URsHM — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) February 25, 2022

Reports are coming that a Ukrainian pilot has shot down 6 Russian Aircraft today and might have possibly become the first 21st century fighter ace. The pilot, known as “the Ghost of Kyiv” and his MiG-29 were seen in numerous videos from today. pic.twitter.com/2T7IXIGQAb — Visegrád 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) February 25, 2022

An official ace fighter pilot must have five confirmed cases of downing an enemy plane. If the stories are true, the Ghost has become the “first European ace since World War II.”

There is no way to confirm that the Ghost is actually a single Ukrainian fighter jet standing guard against Russian tyranny. And the whole story may simply be the first major urban legend coming out of Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighboring country.

However, despite the inability to confirm the story, the Ghost is bolstering Ukraine’s morale in the face of Russian warmongering.

Perhaps lending credence to the tale, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a Thursday Facebook that his forces have counted six Russian planes and two helicopters destroyed to date, according to Newsweek.

A Twitter site claiming to represent Ukraine’s armed forces later shared a video that purported to show a Ukrainian MiG-29 downing a Russian jet in a dogfight.

Others, though, immediately claimed that the video was faked, and at least one social media user said it was made using a digital combat simulator.

Needless to say, there is just no way to confirm the existence of this new folk hero, nor is there even a way to fully determine how many Russian and Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed in a conflict that is only days old. It may be weeks before the true toll is known.

But that hasn’t stopped the millions of people who dearly hope that the Ghost of Kyiv really does exist. The episode also seems to be showing just how unpopular Russia has become as a symbol of violence and aggression.

Regardless, millions across the world are cheering the Ghost on:

I’m begging major media to report on whether “The Ghost of Kyiv” really exists—as if it’s true that today a heroic Ukrainian fighter pilot single-handedly downed *6* Russian jets, this flying ace immediately becomes a stirring symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s war crimes. pic.twitter.com/Nmlu68Fknj — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 25, 2022

Ghost of Kyiv is the coldest nickname I’ve ever heard — Chief (@BarstoolChief) February 25, 2022

Rumors from the Ukraine frontline calling a fighter pilot the “Ghost of Kyiv” alleges he has downed 6 Russian jets already. THIS. HITS. HARD. 🇺🇦💥🇺🇦#GhostOfKyiv #UkraineInvasion pic.twitter.com/mlghVIySVB — Scott McClellan (@DSM4USA) February 25, 2022

The Ghost of Kyiv, we pray for your success Ace Combat stuff aside, that’s a damn good pilot, especially given the circumstances — ThunderousFolf (@ThunderousFolf) February 24, 2022

war and death is never a good thing, we can all agree on that but solo fighter pilot in a thirty year old plane becoming an ace in one day defending his country /and being named The Ghost of Kyiv/ is the rawest thing i may ever live to see https://t.co/s3H1AcSe3u — BLM | Comona Lewin (@ThatComona) February 25, 2022

‘Ghost of Kyiv’ inspires hope of Ukrainian resistance as Russian planes downed https://t.co/lUwMIjJikw pic.twitter.com/tO5dNTMGQW — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 25, 2022

