Share
Commentary
A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet is seen in this 2016 file photo. Rumors of a Ukranian pilot nicknamed 'The Ghost of Kyiv' may or may not be true, but they are inspiring Ukranians and internet fans.
Commentary
A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet is seen in this 2016 file photo. Rumors of a Ukranian pilot nicknamed 'The Ghost of Kyiv' may or may not be true, but they are inspiring Ukranians and internet fans. (Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

'Ghost of Kyiv' Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Captivates Citizens, Gives Hope to Nation as Russia Invades

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 25, 2022 at 3:47pm
Share

A Ukrainian jet fighter pilot who has earned the nickname the “Ghost of Kyiv” has become the newest folk hero in Ukraine for becoming the first ace pilot in the 21st century by downing six Russian warplanes.

On Friday, social media users began sharing clips of a MiG 29 jet flying over the country’s capital city:

Trending:
Breaking: Flynn Exposes Truth About Putin's Real Plan - Says It's Time to Pray

An official ace fighter pilot must have five confirmed cases of downing an enemy plane. If the stories are true, the Ghost has become the “first European ace since World War II.”

There is no way to confirm that the Ghost is actually a single Ukrainian fighter jet standing guard against Russian tyranny. And the whole story may simply be the first major urban legend coming out of Russia’s unprovoked attack on its neighboring country.

However, despite the inability to confirm the story, the Ghost is bolstering Ukraine’s morale in the face of Russian warmongering.

Do you hope that 'The Ghost' Beats Back the Russian Invaders?

Perhaps lending credence to the tale, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a Thursday Facebook that his forces have counted six Russian planes and two helicopters destroyed to date, according to Newsweek.

A Twitter site claiming to represent Ukraine’s armed forces later shared a video that purported to show a Ukrainian MiG-29 downing a Russian jet in a dogfight.

Others, though, immediately claimed that the video was faked, and at least one social media user said it was made using a digital combat simulator.

Needless to say, there is just no way to confirm the existence of this new folk hero, nor is there even a way to fully determine how many Russian and Ukrainian aircraft have been destroyed in a conflict that is only days old. It may be weeks before the true toll is known.

But that hasn’t stopped the millions of people who dearly hope that the Ghost of Kyiv really does exist. The episode also seems to be showing just how unpopular Russia has become as a symbol of violence and aggression.

Related:
Putin Could Use 'Father of All Bombs' That Vaporizes Bodies, Leaves a Crater 1,000 Feet Wide

Regardless, millions across the world are cheering the Ghost on:

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




'Ghost of Kyiv' Ukrainian Fighter Pilot Captivates Citizens, Gives Hope to Nation as Russia Invades
With the World's Eyes on Ukraine, China Intrudes on Taiwanese Air Space
Epic Video: Kyle Rittenhouse Fires the Opening Salvo in His Fight to Hold the Fake News 'Accountable'
Brace Yourself: Expert Says Gas Prices Could Reach $7 Per Gallon in Biden's America
Ted Cruz Calls Out 81 Million Americans: You Gave Putin the 'Best' Gift He's 'Ever' Received - Video
See more...

Conversation