Ghost in North Carolina College Student’s Room Turned Out To Be 30-Year-Old Man

A University of North Carolina, Greensboro student thought she heard a ghost in her bedroom closet over the weekend, but it turned out to be a 30-year-old man wearing her clothes.

The college junior, identified only as Maddie, said some shirts and pants had gone missing from her home at the Summit at the Edge Apartments, WGHP-TV in Greensboro reported Monday.

Handprints marked the bathroom walls.

Maddie and her roommates thought it was a ghost, but they found out otherwise Saturday.

“I just hear rattling in my closet,” Maddie said, according to WGHP. “It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I’m like, ‘Who’s there?’ And somebody answers me.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”

The man, identified by police as Andrew Swofford, 30, allegedly wore Maddie’s hat and followed her into the bathroom, though he did not touch her.

“He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘You’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?'” Maddie said, according to WGHP.

This is Andrew Swofford. A UNCG junior got home on Saturday, to find him in her closet, wearing her clothes. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/n4PFMhtW2b — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 4, 2019

Swofford appeared in court Monday and was jailed under a $26,000 bond on 14 felony charges, including identity theft and larceny.

It is unclear how Swofford got inside the apartment. Maddie and her roommate said they always lock the door and the lock did not appear to be damaged, WGHP reported.

A similar incident happened to the roommates in December 2018 when two men were randomly in their apartment. The locks were changed and the leasing office was notified, but a police report was not filed, WGHP reported.

The DCNF contacted the property management, Burkely Communities in Greensboro, but did not receive an immediate response.

However, WGHP reporter Hayley Fixler tweeted a statement from the property management company that said the perpetrator likely came in through an unlocked window.

#UPDATE I have just received this statement from the property management company. They say there was an unlocked window in the apartment with a slightly damaged screen. Full statement below. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/kPGw8ridsI — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) February 5, 2019

It also said he “seemed to be on drugs, which the police verified later.”

UNCG Senior Director of External Communications Eden Bloss said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email the incident happened off-campus and has “no connection to the university.”

The dean of students did reach out to those affected.

