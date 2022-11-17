'Ghostbusters' Cast Member Dead at 65 - Social Media Users Offer Condolences

A model and actress who appeared in the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” has died.

Kymberly Herrin was 65 when she peacefully passed away on Oct. 28 in Santa Barbara, California, according to her obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press.

A 1975 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Herrin “graced the cover of over a dozen magazines, both local and international,” the obituary said.

She appeared in the March 1981 issue of Playboy, where she was named Playmate of the Month, according to Entertainment Weekly, which added that she also modeled for a series of fitness and swimwear ads for FIT magazine.

Herrin appeared in several well-known movies, including “Ghostbusters,” according to the report. In that film, she played “Dream Ghost,” described as “a seductive apparition that [Dan] Aykroyd’s character Ray Stantz encounters during a particularly raunchy sequence,” EW reported.

She also appeared in “Romancing the Stone,” “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Road House,” according to EW.

It was confirmed by the @SantaBarbara News that model turned actress #KymberlyHerrin, who played the Fort Detmerring Ghost (aka Dream Ghost) in the original #Ghostbusters, has passed away from Breast Cancer aged 65. “a beautiful woman inside and out” 📰 https://t.co/OrO2DPimcX pic.twitter.com/MVlCmNbEw0 — Ghostbusters: Legacy 🚫 (@GhostbustersLGY) November 16, 2022



According to her IMDb profile, Herrin appeared in the music video for “Legs” by ZZ Top and on an episode of the TV show “Matt Houston.”

Herrin’s niece, Theresa Ramirez, said in a Facebook post that her aunt is now reunited with her late sisters.

“They are all together now. Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you,” Ramirez wrote.

Many responded to the post to offer condolences. One person observed, “She was so special to so many people, I am not sure she knew how many people loved and adored her. Her humor and her sensitivity towards others always touched me. Words are not enough.”







According to her obituary, Herrin loved to travel and sail, even living aboard a 75-foot yacht for several years and sailing along the California coast, through the Panama Canal and in the Caribbean.

She is survived by her mother, Billie Dodson, a brother, Mark Herrin, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A cause of death was not announced, but the family requested donations in Herrin’s memory to the American Cancer Society for research into “the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.”

