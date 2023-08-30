Share
Giant Oak Tree Falls on Florida Governor's Mansion with DeSantis Family Inside

 By Aubrey Wursten  August 30, 2023 at 3:25pm
A 100-year-old oak tree fell onto the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee while the family of Gov. Ron DeSantis was inside, according to DeSantis’ wife Casey.

She posted a picture of the enormous fallen tree, which appeared to be split in half, to her X account on Wednesday.

“Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured,” she posted.

“Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm,” she continued.

The storm she referenced was Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning, as reported by WTVT.

It hit Keaton Beach in the Big Bend area and continues to rage across Florida.

Tallahassee is roughly 90 miles from Keaton Beach and is not in one of the evacuation zones affecting 28 counties, as reported by CBS News.

Due to their relatively safe location, DeSantis has been able to continue making television appearances from the area, giving instructions to Florida residents.

His family was also cleared to remain at home and had no need to evacuate.

However, Idalia still affected the region and caused significant damage, as evidenced by the frightening tree incident at the Governor’s Mansion.

The original mansion was erected in 1907, according to the official website.

By 1955, almost 50 years and 11 administrations later, it had become structurally unsound and needed to be rebuilt.

Palm Beach architect Marion Sims Wyeth designed the current structure, which was completed in 1956 and has been inhabited by Florida’s First Families since 1957.

It has been used as both a private residence for the current official families and as a venue to conduct state business and events.

The mansion took its place on the National Register of Historic Places on July 20, 2006.

DeSantis took occupancy of the mansion after his election in 2019, according to CBS.

Although he was not home at the time, he received word about the incident and has been appraised of the damage his current home received.

Aubrey Wursten
Aubrey Wursten is a prolific writer and political commentator. In addition to her day job, she enjoys writing for her satire site, reading dusty library books, and watching offbeat documentaries.
Conversation