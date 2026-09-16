IT Giant Pays U.S. Government $25 Million After Being Accused of Using DEI Practices for Hiring and Promotions

Accenture will write the government a $25 million check.

The Justice Department said the world’s largest IT consulting firm used race and sex as hiring and promotion tools while telling federal customers it did not.

Accenture Federal Services, Accenture plc, and Accenture LLP agreed to the payment to resolve alleged False Claims Act violations, the Justice Department announced.

Federal contracts require contractors to certify they will not discriminate because of race or sex and will treat applicants and employees “without regard to” those categories.

DOJ alleged Accenture Federal Services made that certification since 2017 while chasing internal workforce targets.

Managers received monthly scorecards. Race and sex percentages were marked green, yellow, or red against non-public goals.

Prosecutors said those colors shaped hiring, including an entry-level push in late 2020 and early 2021 aimed at racial targets.

Does DEI hurt society? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They also alleged extra visibility for promotion candidates who moved the demographic needle and a separate pipeline built for that purpose.

A program called Amplify to Elevate, run from 2022 to 2025, reserved training and mentoring by race, the agency said.

“Opportunity and promotion in the workplace must be earned through merit,” Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward Jr. said. “Today’s resolution makes unmistakably clear that the Department will continue to aggressively pursue unconstitutional discriminatory employment practices.”

Accenture denied liability. A representative of the company said the firm cooperated and settled “to avoid the costs and resource demands of prolonged litigation,” Reuters and Yahoo Finance reported.

The agreement includes civil penalties and interest.

It is the third large contractor settlement in this lane. IBM paid nearly $17.1 million in April. Deloitte paid $21.5 million in August. Combined, the three deals now top $63 million.

Accenture’s federal arm sells technology and consulting to the same government that forbids the preferences it allegedly used.

The company’s public size is the point. A firm that large setting “stealth” composition goals, as one internal description put it in settlement papers, is not a boutique experiment.

No court found liability. The check still cleared.

DOJ framed the case as a warning to every contractor that still runs a dashboard by race and sex and then signs an equal opportunity clause.

Merit, the department said, is the only legal color.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.