Giddy Leftists Think They've Found Their 'Joe Rogan' - They Couldn't Be More Wrong

Conservatives should have three basic responses to the screeching, repellent, hate-filled, modern American liberal woman: pity, study, and defeat.

Indeed, the more one practices the first two, the more the third appears inevitable.

For instance, according to Fox News, some leftists have speculated that the vile, hyper-partisan, leftist podcast host Jennifer Welch might serve as their answer to Joe Rogan.

Conservatives should welcome that comparison with open arms.

Since 2022, Welch has co-hosted the “I’ve Had It” podcast with Angie Sullivan. The duo turned increasingly to leftist politics in 2024.

For those unfamiliar with the podcast, perhaps the best (albeit crude) way to describe it would be as follows: if Trump Derangement Syndrome and menopause had a child, that child would look and sound a lot like “I’ve Had It.”

During a recent episode, for instance, Welch laughed while former White House press secretary Jen Psaki joked that second lady Usha Vance must feel like a hostage in her marriage to Vice President JD Vance.

This week, Welch went viral for laughing during a clip in which a “No Kings” protester said she wanted conservatives dead.

The clip in question featured independent journalist Kaitlin Bennett interviewing a brainwashed older woman who expressed approval for the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk.

“I do the exact same thing [Kirk did],” Bennett said. “Would you be glad if I would die?”

“Maybe,” the older woman replied. “I’d have to think about it.”

At that point, Welch laughed.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some may find offensive

NEW: Liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch suggests the Dem establishment needs to get on board with wanting conservatives dead or else far-leftists will come “after you in the same way that we come after MAGA.” Welch: *Plays video of protester celebrating Kirk’s murder.” Welch:… pic.twitter.com/qJFSZBX8Bb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2025

For further context, one of Welch’s podcast episodes refers to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as “KKKaroline.”

This is the person leftists regard as their Joe Rogan?

One can barely bring oneself to scoff at such a ridiculous comparison.

After all, Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” has tens of millions more followers, and thus an exponentially greater reach.

Moreover, Rogan has shown interest in a wide range of topics. On his podcast, politics plays a secondary role.

When he does focus on politics, Rogan interviews people with very different views. Late in the 2024 campaign, for instance, he talked at length with President Donald Trump. But Rogan also wanted to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. And the podcaster has interviewed the socialist Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, and others.

Furthermore, until recently Rogan presented himself as an atheist, hostile to religion in general.

In other words, Rogan does not even qualify as a conservative, let alone the gatekeeper of the right-wing podcast world.

Welch, by contrast, rates as hyper-partisan and repellent in nearly every way that a podcaster can be. (Listen to her voice, for instance. Would any heterosexual man who values his sanity dare tune in to that?)

And that leads us to pity.

On Thursday, “I’ve Had It” dropped a podcast episode titled “DL Demon Queens of MAGA” in which Welch appeared with a guest co-host.

Early in the episode, Welch described a disgusting recent experience in New York City. On her way to the subway, she said, she encountered a man lying on the sidewalk pleasuring himself.

“So I thought a couple of things about this,” she told her co-host. “Number one, that’s disgusting, for sure. But number two, I’ve still got it.”

Readers may view the entire episode in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment began around the 7:30 mark.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language

“I’ve still got it,” she said.

Who wants to tell her? Any male readers think she’s “still got it”?

So Welch is pitiable, on one hand. But on the other hand, we need to study her and what her popularity tells us about the modern liberal mind.

In short, liberals prefer an echo chamber. They will not speak to conservatives, because they regard it as beneath them. So they congregate on social media platforms like TikTok and Bluesky.

Indeed, when billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk purchased Twitter, since re-branded as X, he opened the platform to all perspectives. Liberals fled in droves. After all, they do not care that they can still speak. They hate that dissenting voices can, too.

Their preference for echo chambers also helps explain why they laughed at Kirk’s assassination. They have spent so much time surrounded by drones who think exactly as they do that they cannot envision a broader, civilized society where decent people find their demonic glee horrifying.

And that brings us to the most important response conservatives can have: namely, defeat Welch and her ilk.

Fortunately, this is also the simplest of the three. It merely requires allowing Welch and other harpies to speak. Let them showcase their lunacy.

Moreover, let liberals think that Welch can imitate Rogan. If they bank on that strategy, they will spend generations in the well-earned political wilderness.

