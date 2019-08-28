New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday she was dropping her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Gillibrand had just 0.1 percent support nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Despite her low polling numbers, as a sitting U.S. senator, Gillibrand is almost certainly the biggest name to drop out of the presidential race so far.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president,” Gillibrand wrote on Twitter.

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

'

“I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she added.

“To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Kirsten Gillibrand just dropped out. But also announced that she is not dropping out, just to ensure that she has taken every possible position on the issue. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand expanded on these thoughts in a video attached to the tweet.

“We have a clear mission in front of us,” she said in the video.

“We have to defeat President Trump, flip the Senate and elect women up and down the ballot,” Gillibrand added.

The New York Democrat told The New York Times that she’d be endorsing another candidate for president, though she did not say whom.

Other Democratic presidential candidates congratulated Gillibrand on her failed White House bid.

Congrats @SenGillibrand on a run to be proud of. I met Kirsten several times on the trail and no one worked harder than her out there. Her service is just getting started. 👍🇺🇸 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 28, 2019

Kirsten, you are my sister and one of the most righteous fighters I know. I’ll miss our run-ins on the trail, but women, New Yorkers, and all Americans are lucky to have you resolutely at their sides. @SenGillibrand pic.twitter.com/qpitlqdTqi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand officially dropped out the same day it became clear she would fall short of the fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for the third round of Democratic debates in September.

