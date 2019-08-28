SECTIONS
Gillibrand Is Out of Democratic Primary

Then-Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.Alex Wong/ Getty ImagesThen-Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, delivers a campaign speech at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. (Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published August 28, 2019 at 3:02pm
New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday she was dropping her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Gillibrand had just 0.1 percent support nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Despite her low polling numbers, as a sitting U.S. senator, Gillibrand is almost certainly the biggest name to drop out of the presidential race so far.

“Today, I am ending my campaign for president,” Gillibrand wrote on Twitter.

“I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve,” she added.

“To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate.”

Gillibrand expanded on these thoughts in a video attached to the tweet.

“We have a clear mission in front of us,” she said in the video.

“We have to defeat President Trump, flip the Senate and elect women up and down the ballot,” Gillibrand added.

The New York Democrat told The New York Times that she’d be endorsing another candidate for president, though she did not say whom.

Other Democratic presidential candidates congratulated Gillibrand on her failed White House bid.

Gillibrand officially dropped out the same day it became clear she would fall short of the fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for the third round of Democratic debates in September.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







