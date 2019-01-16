Dem Presidential Hopeful Gillibrand Flip-Flops to the Left a Day After Announcing 2020 Plans

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand reversed her position on allowing illegal immigrants to obtain drivers’ licenses only a day after she announced that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020.

During her presidential campaign kickoff on Wednesday, Gillibrand told reporters in just outside of Troy, New York, that she is now supportive of granting illegal immigrants the ability to procure a driver’’ license, the New York Daily News reported.

“I think we have to make it possible for people to provide for their families,” the New York senator said.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform.Without doing that, you’re not going to get the problem solved for the rest of the country.”

Gillibrand notably expressed her opposition to the proposal in 2007 while she was serving as the congresswoman for New York’s 20th Congressional District, according to The Free Beacon.

Instead, she supported legislation requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship prior to obtaining a driver’s license.

Her apparent change of heart didn’t win her much early support on social media.

Gillibrand Reverses Position on Drivers’ Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants https://t.co/GK8xd1AYeI — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 16, 2019

Why not she reversed her position on #2A too – She’s a hack, always was, and always will be a lightweight. — jim palmer (@spiv) January 16, 2019

Gillibrand is a revolving door when it comes to policies. She keeps on spinning & spinning. And yet, gets nowhere. — Dan Handel (@dan_handel) January 16, 2019

I’m old enough to remember when #Democrats insisted that they didn’t want illegal aliens to receive drivers licenses. @SenGillibrand #motorvoter — Christie (@RepRepublic) January 16, 2019

Gillibrand announced on Tuesday that she is launching an exploratory committee to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. Along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, she became the second sitting senator and the second woman in the Democratic race.

On Saturday, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro also announced he was running for the Democratic nomination.

Only months earlier, she pledged prior to her midterm election she would serve her full six-year term if re-elected to the Senate.

After she handily won re-election by 33 points in November, she seemingly walked back that pledge.

Gillibrand’s campaign will likely focus on gender politics as she tries to carve out a niche in a potentially crowded Democratic primary field.

She attended a private meeting with roughly 20 feminist leaders on Saturday, including feminist Gloria Steinem, asking for their assistance with her impending presidential run.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

