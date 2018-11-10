SECTIONS
Gillum Withdraws Concession After More Votes Magically Appear

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew GillumJoe Raedle / Getty ImagesFlorida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum speaks to the media on the last day of early voting on November 04, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Mayor Gillum is facing off in a close election against Republican candidate Ron DeSantis. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
at 2:40pm
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum officially withdrew his concession in the Florida governor’s race on Saturday after Florida’s secretary of state ordered a vote recount.

“I am replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote,” Gillum announced on Twitter.

Gillum, a Democrat, conceded Tuesday night after projections showed him losing to former Florida Rep.

Ron DeSantis by around one percentage point. But DeSantis’ vote margin narrowed in the following days as absentee and provisional ballots cut in Gillum’s favor.

According to the Miami Herald, Gillum trails DeSantis by 33,684 votes, a difference of 0.41 percentage points.

In the Florida Senate race, Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, leads incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson by 12,562 votes.

Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered automatic machine recounts of votes in those two races as well as a statewide race for agriculture commissioner.

Florida law requires automatic recounts in elections where the vote difference is 0.5 percentage points or less.

Gillum signaled on Thursday that he would retract his concession if an automatic recount was ordered.

The close election has triggered a legal battle reminiscent of the 2000 Bush-Gore recount.

Republicans have accused Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Susan Bucher and Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes of breaking Florida election law in their handling of provisional and absentee ballots.

Bucher and Snipes refused to provide details of where they gathered votes that had been added to the final tallies for their respective counties.

Scott filed a lawsuit against Snipes on Thursday after she failed to inform the campaigns about votes she had yet to count.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Recently Posted

