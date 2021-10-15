Gina Carano Cancels Movie Over COVID Vax Mandate, Moves Entire Set to Red State

Words like “brave” and “hero” have lost all meaning in today’s culture.

Such terms used to be reserved for those willing to risk their lives and reputations for the greater good.

Now, those labels are given exclusively to those who say and do exactly what the mainstream culture demands of them. Unlike these supposed “heroes,” Gina Carano doesn’t acquiesce to the culture’s demands.

Doing so has cost her greatly and yet, the former MMA star turned fan-favorite actress has remained unwilling to abandon her conservative principles.







After Disney fired her from working on “The Mandalorian” series, Carano was given a second chance with The Daily Wire’s budding film studio.

The two had joined forces to create a movie produced by Carano titled “White Knuckle,” which would have seen Carano “star as a traumatized woman who hires a long-hauler to track down an infamous serial killer,” according to Deadline.

As the film was set to enter production, the filmmakers over at The Daily Wire ran into a bit of a hiccup.

Hollywood was going to force every member of the cast and crew to abide by vaccine and mask mandates. In response, Carano, yet again, stood by her principles.

Are you planning to watch Gina Carano's upcoming movie, "Terror on the Prairie"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (66 Votes) No: 10% (7 Votes)







“After we announced our first project this summer, the Hollywood unions started debating vaccine mandates for cast and crew, and I wasn’t into that,” Carano said in a message to the crew at The Daily Wire.

“I don’t believe anybody gets to make your medical choices for you and I’m not willing to force masks and vaccines on anyone else.”

According to The Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing, Carano demanded production of the movie be canceled.

“Hollywood decided they would force masks and force vaccines on the crew. And Gina walked into my office here in Nashville and said, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that. We’re going to have to find a different movie,'” Boreing said.

“And I said ‘Gina, you’re a member of the union, your union is the problem.’ She said, ‘To hell with it, I’ll quit my union. Let’s make a movie up in Montana where they can’t get after us.'”

So, instead of abiding by Hollywood’s mandates, Carano and The Daily Wire did just that.

In the place of “White Knuckle,” the group is now working on a western titled, “Terror on the Prairie,” which Boreing said is set to debut in March or April of 2022.

Will Carano be seen as a hero for her actions here? Certainly by some.

But when it comes to the mainstream media, she’ll likely be maligned as an anti-vax conspiracy theorist, simply for having the audacity to stand up for the medical freedom of others.

Carano made this choice knowing she’d be hated for it, knowing she’d be misrepresented by the establishment.

That’s what makes Gina Carano brave. That’s what makes her a hero.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.