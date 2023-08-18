Share
Commentary

Gina Carano Haunts Woke 'Snow White' Actress Years After Twitter Battle

 By Bryan Chai  August 18, 2023 at 2:21pm
It ain’t no fun when the galactic bounty hunter’s got the gun, is it?

Gina Carano, the actress who became a household name via the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” showed that she’s not one to let bygones be bygones — at least not without a harmless little “boop.”

Carano, who is also a former mixed martial arts fighter, took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to take a not-so-playful jab at fellow actress Rachel Zegler.

If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s likely because Zegler is the insufferable actress tapped to reprise the iconic role of “Snow White” in Disney’s live-action reboot of the old fairy tale.

The movie, which already has garnered plenty of derision sans the actress, appears to have adopted the ever-curious tactic of employing someone who seems to genuinely hate the source material.

Zegler has gone on the inverse of a PR tour in recent weeks, giving all manner of interviews highlighting 1) how obnoxious she is and 2) how much she hates the iconic tale of Snow White.

Here she is effectively calling the hero prince of “Snow White” a weirdo stalker:

Here’s another clip of Zegler vomiting all over the basic premise of the iconic role:

But like any well-trained leftist, Zegler quickly pivoted from bashing the beloved classic to claiming she’s the victim in all this because people didn’t take too kindly to her smug rhetoric.

In an X post on Sunday, the actress said she hoped “the world becomes kinder.”

That not-so-subtle comment was clearly in reference to the backlash Zegler engendered with her words and delivery.

Carano responded to this call for kindness Wednesday by posting a meme from the show “Schitt’s Creek”:

The gif showed the program’s character Alexis simply responding with a “boop” to her laptop screen.

Carano’s not-so-subtle message: “Right back at ya, sister.”

And why was her message so on-the-nose?

Because Zegler has a record of being a vile, nasty and vindictive person online.

Here is a genuinely exhaustive thread from an X user who compiled a number of Zegler’s high-profile grievances with various people in the entertainment industry — including Carano.

Zegler took aim at the then-“Mandalorian” star after she lightly poked fun at the aggressive pronoun policing from the far left.

It was a harmless joke (Carano claimed her pronouns were “beep/bop/boop”) but one that people like Zegler ultimately exacerbated to the point where Disney cut Carano loose despite obvious plans to give her her own “Star Wars” spinoff show.

It was pathetic then and looks all the worse for the House of Mouse now that it’s seemingly replaced adult actors with petulant children.

Zegler’s crusade against Carano, which took place in 2020 when the pronoun brouhaha was raging, is rooted in the typical leftist drivel that you’d expect from a nauseating activist in 2023.

Much to the chagrin of Disney, Zegler isn’t just an annoying activist turning off swathes of people — she’s the lead actress taking the helm of one of the most well-known stories in all of history.

Should Zegler be fired from "Snow White"?

And if any company can’t afford any more losses right now, it’s Disney.

Oh well. That’s what the entertainment giant deserves for pushing this wild-eyed leftist at every turn.

To paraphrase Carano, who gives a “boop” what happens to those woke demagogues?

