Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called the cover-up of facts pertaining to the origins of COVID-19 the “largest, deadliest scandal in American history.” And the establishment media does not want to connect the dots, he argued.

“COVID-19, a disease no one disputes came from Wuhan, China, has killed more than 1.1 million Americans and more than 6.8 million people worldwide. It has left millions of others with chronic health problems,” Gingrich wrote in a piece published Sunday by Fox News.

Among the “totally misguided” public health policies adopted in the U.S. in the name of combating the virus were school shutdowns that resulted in kids losing a year of education and left many students “suffering from depression and other mental health challenges from the forced isolation and lack of social contact,” Gingrich contended.

“President Donald Trump called it ‘the Chinese Virus’ and was intensely attacked. Somehow the word ‘Chinese’ was deemed racist,” the Republican wrote. “No one disputes that the virus originated in China. But calling it COVID-19 rather than the Chinese virus was more polite.”

“After all, it’s important to indicate an appropriate sensitivity to the totalitarian dictatorship that is trying to defeat the United States and become the world’s leading power,” Gingrich wryly noted.

The scandal centered on top scientists trying to deceive the American public about COVID’s origins and U.S. taxpayer dollars helping fund it, he argued.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci already knew the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had funded research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology via EcoHealth Alliance. He knew the WIV was a subgrantee of EcoHealth Alliance — and that EcoHealth Alliance was not in compliance with its grant reporting,” Gingrich wrote.

According to a memo put out on Sunday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, “Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19” on Feb. 1, 2020.

“On the conference call, Drs. Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from the WIV and may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.”

The subcommittee’s memo further states that four participants on that call authored a paper entitled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” that countered the idea that COVID originated in the Wuhan lab. They sent it to Fauci for editing and final approval before it was published in Nature Medicine.

Evidence that the subcommittee has obtained suggests Fauci “prompted” the drafting of a publication that would “disprove” the lab leak theory.

Gingrich noted, “So, the same experts who are paid by the American people and given tens of billions of dollars to invest in research decided that they would deliberately mislead the American people.”

COVID has inflicted incredible costs on the American people, the former speaker wrote.

In addition to the deaths and the physical and mental health impacts on the populace, COVID had a major impact on the American economy and the federal government’s fiscal position.

“Driven by the economic impact of the Chinese virus, the American government spent trillions of dollars propping up the economy, sparking inflation, massively increasing the national debt, and permitting hundreds of billions in theft and corruption,” Gingrich chronicled.

Despite all this damage, there has been no effort to hold communist China accountable.

In the past, the U.S. has held nations accountable through sanctions and asset seizures in response to harm done to American citizens. The Iranian takeover of the U.S. Embassy in 1979, the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, and the Sept. 11 attacks are three examples Gingrich cited.

Gingrich suggested one step the U.S. could take is imposing COVID-19 tariffs on all Chinese imports and encouraging other countries to do the same.

He believes that the scandal surrounding COVID is so large that “it will be a major factor in politics and government for the next decade.”

Fox News host Mark Levin shares Gingrich’s view that there has been a cover-up surrounding COVID-19’s beginnings.

“This to me is one of the biggest scandals in American history, if not one of the biggest scandals in medical and scientific history,” he said on his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday night.



“The communist party in China [is] still in cover-up mode, threatening anybody who dares to even raise this issue, and still [U.S. President] Joe Biden is in cover-up mode, the Manchurian president who’s bought and paid for, in my humble opinion, by that government,” he added.

Levin quoted extensively from a May 2021 opinion piece by science writer Nicholas Wade, who concluded that the escape of COVID-19 from the Wuhan lab would not be surprising given the gain-of-function research being conducted there, paid for in part by grants from EcoHealth Alliance with funds originating with NIAID.

“It’s documented that researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were doing gain-of-function experiments designed to make coronaviruses infect human cells and humanized mice,” Wade wrote.

“This is exactly the kind of experiment from which a SARS2-like virus could have emerged. The researchers were not vaccinated against the viruses under study, and they were working in the minimal safety conditions of a BSL2 laboratory [versus BSL4, the most restrictive lab setting],” he added.

“So escape of a virus would not be at all surprising. In all of China, the pandemic broke out on the doorstep of the Wuhan Institute.”

Wade concluded, “What more evidence could you want, aside from the presently unobtainable lab records documenting SARS2’s creation?”

Both the FBI and the Department of Energy have concluded that COVID likely originated in the Wuhan lab.

