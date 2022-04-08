This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

The 2020 presidential election was unique for many reasons, and one of them was the unprecedented amount of private money that went to funding it.

One of the closest battleground states in 2020 was Georgia. It was no coincidence that Democratic areas of this hotly contended state received huge grants from Zuckerberg.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said in the film regarding the 2020 election. “Georgia seems to have always been a place where elections have been fair and honest and upright. And all of the sudden, this past one, everything seemed to be a huge question mark.

“There was an enormous amount of money thrown into this race, and I believe that helped influence the outcome.”





Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York said research found that $45 million was spent just in Georgia on election efforts.

“We showed that that actually moved the needle anywhere from 2 to 3 percent, and that would have made the difference in Georgia in the outcome,” Tenney said.

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by just under 12,000 votes in Georgia. His margin of victory was just 0.2 percent.

Even former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who is known to be very level-headed, said something was fishy about the 2020 election.

“In my mind, they were clearly rigging the election,” Gingrich said in the movie.

“I’m not convinced that the election was stolen on Election Day. I think the bigger story was that across the whole country for months, there was an effort to rig the election to make it virtually impossible for Trump to win.”

Former Oklahoma state Rep. Cleta Mitchell said Zuckerberg-funded groups sometimes did not even hide their actions.

“There were communications with key election officials, and one of those election officials is the secretary of state of Georgia, whose goal in life appeared to be to make himself adored by the left.”

Even though Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is a Republican, he failed to stop some of these funds from coming into his state.

“He was totally afraid of Stacey Abrams, so the money that flowed into Georgia — a lot of it came through the secretary of state’s office.”

