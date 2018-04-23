Gingrich Turns on Trump: ‘Totally Mishandled’ Rosenstein Memo

A few days of patience would have saved President Donald Trump months of grief, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Gingrich said Trump made a tactical error in May 2017 in the way he went about firing former FBI Director James Comey.

The firing of Comey helped spark the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election remains ongoing.

Gingrich said that rather than firing Comey first and then releasing a memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump needed to release the memo and let the pot simmer.

In that memo, Rosenstein wrote he “cannot defend the Director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken.”

“First of all, I urge everybody to read the original Rosenstein memo about Comey, which Trump totally mishandled,” Gingrich said Sunday, according to the Washington Examiner.

“What Trump should have done is released that memo in a state of shock,” he added.

“Let the country, through Sunday talk shows, deal with the memo. It’s devastating. It’s clear that if you got that memo and you’re the president, you would have fired Comey.”

Gingrich has repeatedly voiced his disdain for Mueller’s investigation, and was also critical of an investigation that is now examining dealings between Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen.

“This whole thing is a circus and I think we need to understand that. We’re not dealing with a traditional, legal process. We are dealing with a highly politicized process,” Gingrich said.

Comey has made headlines recently after he released a book that attacks Trump.

In a recent Op-Ed for Fox News, Gingrich called Comey’s book “the Comey anti-Trump novel.”

“Make no mistake, this book is a work of political fiction in which Saint Comey was perfect in his treatment of Hillary Clinton, perfect in his treatment of President Trump, and perfect in his reflection every time he looked in the mirror,” Gingrich wrote

“The book is, of course, the angry diatribe of an embittered, fired employee. Anyone who has had to fire someone who was convinced they were right and you were wrong can appreciate the intensity of Comey’s anger. That intensity and that bitterness flows throughout the book,” the former House speaker added.

Gingrich has said that the real targets of investigation should be Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

“I think someday, somebody will write a book entitled ‘Mess,’ and it will cover from the beginning of the Clinton case up through wherever we’re eventually going to end up. And that’s what it is, it’s a mess,” he said Friday on Fox News‘ “Outnumbered Overtime.”

