Ruth Bader Ginsburg Misses Second Consecutive Day of Supreme Court Hearings

Tuesday marked the second consecutive day that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was missing from her seat on the high court.

Ginsburg’s conspicuous absence, which began Monday, is the first time in the 85-year-old justice’s 25 years on the bench that she has missed arguments due to health issues, The Daily Caller reported.

Ginsburg is currently recovering from a pulmonary lobectomy, which took place on Dec. 21 due to cancerous nodules found in her left lung.

The cancer was found when Ginsburg was at the hospital for a fall in early November that fractured several of her ribs. It’s her third time battling the illness.

Ginsburg was released from the hospital about two weeks ago, but was still unable to attend the first week of arguments in the new year, CNN reported.

TRENDING: Second Dead Body Turns Up at Home of Clinton-Obama Megadonor

Chief Justice John Roberts made a note of Ginsburg’s absence when the justices took their seats on Tuesday.

Roberts made the same statement on Monday and Tuesday, according to The Hill, where he announced that Ginsburg was “unable to be present.”

However, the chief justice said that his colleague would participate in the decision making after familiarizing herself with transcripts of the arguments and related briefs.

Do you think it’s time for Ginsburg to retire? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Ginsburg’s absence, and the potential that her health could force her into retirement has caused distress for many who support her left-wing political decisions from the bench.

“Please take care of yourself RBG, we need you,” tweeted the Progressives Kane Co.

Please take care of yourself RBG, we need you. Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time. https://t.co/sGRCP3HCVY — Progressives Kane Co (@kaneprogressive) January 8, 2019

According to a report from The Daily Caller, the White House is already preparing for Ginsburg’s retirement.

“Quiet preparations are underway within conservative legal circles and the White House counsel’s office in the event that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires,” The Daily Caller reported, citing “two sources familiar with the process.”

RELATED: DACA Judge Suggests Trump’s Rhetoric Threatens Rule of Law

A White House source who was involved with President Trump’s last two Supreme Court nominations told The Daily Caller that, “Gingerly preparations are underway, not just for Ginsburg but for any SCOTUS retirement.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.