SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Ginsburg Praises Trump SCOTUS Picks Kavanaugh, Gorsuch – ‘Very Decent, Very Smart Individuals’

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 26, 2019 at 7:37am
Print

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had words of praise Wednesday for her two newest colleagues on the Supreme Court — Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Ginsburg was speaking in Washington, D.C., at an event hosted by Duke Law School, according to National Review, which was the first outlet to report her comments.

During a question-and-answer session, Duke Law professor Neil Siegel said that “nominees for the Supreme Court are not chosen primarily anymore for independence, legal ability, [and] personal decency, and I wonder if that’s a loss for all of us.”

The 86-year-old justice, who was nominated for the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton, pushed back.

“My two newest colleagues are very decent, very smart individuals,” she said, referring to Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both of whom were nominated to serve on the court by President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Surveillance Video Comes Out of Moment Democrat Lawmaker Says She Was Victim of Racism

“The court remains the most collegial place I have ever worked,” said Ginsburg, who expressed disappointment at the now-divisive nature of the Supreme Court confirmation process.

Ginsburg noted that both she, an outspoken liberal feminist, and the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a constitutional originalist, were confirmed with overwhelming Senate support.

“I had a history of being a flaming feminist,” she said.

“I was general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union.”

Do you think Ginsburg is right about Gorsuch and Kavanaugh?

The margins of support for Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were much slimmer — 54-45 for the former, 50-48 for the latter.

“My hope is we will return to the way it once was,” Ginsburg said of the confirmation process.

“Nowadays, when people divide into ‘I’ll talk to my own kind, and the others I have nothing to do with,’ that’s very sad because that hasn’t been the way it was and isn’t the way this country should be,” the justice added.

Ginsburg has praised Kavanaugh before, as Fox News noted.

Earlier this month, she pointed out that he had appointed an all-female team of law clerks, the first Supreme Court justice to do so.

RELATED: Breaking: Supreme Court Okays Proceeding With Border Wall, Delivers Huge Victory to Trump

“Justice Kavanaugh made history by bringing on board an all-female law clerk crew,” Ginsburg said at an event in New York.

“Thanks to his selections, the court has this term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Ginsburg Praises Trump SCOTUS Picks Kavanaugh, Gorsuch – ‘Very Decent, Very Smart Individuals’
That Ivanka Swastika Pic Was Faked and We’ve Got the Photos To Prove It
Louie Gohmert Grills Mueller on Comey Friendship, Strzok – ‘You Perpetuated Injustice’ Against Trump
Just in: Justice Dept. Opens Antitrust Investigation into Big Tech Companies
Ilhan Omar Goes Off on Liberal Muslim Who Asks Her To Condemn Female Genital Mutilation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×