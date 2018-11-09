Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Nephew Gives Update on Her Health Status

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is “doing well” following a fall that left her with several fractured ribs, The Associated Press reported.

Ginsburg’s nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, told reporters that his 85-year-old aunt was “up and working” at a premiere of the film “On the Basis of Sex,” a biopic of Ginsburg’s life for which he wrote the screenplay.

“The last I heard she was up and working, of course, because what else would she be doing, and cracking jokes,” Stiepleman said, according to The New York Times.

“I can’t promise they were good jokes but they were jokes.”

Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering a fall on Wednesday at her office, CBS reported.

The Supreme Court Justice initially went home after the fall, but later asked to be taken to George Washington University Hospital, “after experiencing discomfort.”

Ginsburg was admitted for observation after tests showed three ribs were fractured on her right side.

This isn’t the first time that Ginsburg has broken ribs, however. CBS reported that the aging justice broke two ribs during a fall in 2012.

Ginsburg, who is the oldest member of the Supreme court, has also been treated twice for cancer.

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, the high court issued a statement on Friday, that said Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital early in the day.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been released from the hospital after falling and fracturing 3 ribs https://t.co/p15lDnrwsd pic.twitter.com/uag42aDKTD — KATV News (@KATVNews) November 9, 2018

“Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is doing well and plans to work from home today,” the statement read.

While the justice is reportedly on the mend, her hospital time did cause her to miss the investiture of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were both in attendance, along with other high ranking officials.

The president wished the justice well during his statements at the White House prior to leaving for an overseas trip, according to the AP.

“I wouldn’t say she’s exactly on my side, but I wish her well. I hope she gets better and I hope she serves on the Supreme Court for many, many years,” Trump said.

