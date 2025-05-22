Girl, 14, Dies Tragically While Filming Social Media Video: Police

A 14-year-old Washington, D.C., girl is dead after an accident with a gun that went off while she was making a social media video.

On Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in Northeast Washington, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found an unresponsive 14-year-old girl in one apartment who could not be saved despite the efforts of first responders.







“The preliminary investigation indicates the girl was handling a firearm while recording a video for social media when the weapon discharged, striking her in the upper body,” the news release said.

The release said that the girl was not alone at the time of her death.

“Multiple individuals, including at least one adult, were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred,” the release said.

The gun has been recovered. Police are not releasing the name of the girl.

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said the incident is a reminder that firearms are not playthings.

“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers of weapons getting into the hands of young people in our city, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” Smith said.

“Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners,” Smith said.

One resident of the apartment building where the shooting took place shared sympathy with the family of the victim.

“I pray for the parents of that individual. God should give them strength, because I’m sure, they are tired of guns,” tenant Wokie Jones said, according to WTTG-TV.

The police news release did not explain who owned the gun, whether the gun was legally owned, or how the 14-year-old was able to get her hands on it.

The National Rifle Association tells parents that when a gun is in a home with children, the adults are responsible for avoiding tragedy.

“Make sure all firearms cannot be reached by anyone who should not have access to them without your consent. Store guns so they are not accessible to unauthorized persons, especially children,” the NRA advises.

“Keep ammunition securely stored where a child or any other unauthorized person cannot reach it,” the NRA wrote.

“Make sure your child understands the difference between a toy gun and a real gun, and the difference between ‘pretend’ and real life,” the NRA wrote.

The NRA shared its bottom line: “In a home where guns are kept, the degree of safety a child has rests squarely on the parents and gun owner.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.