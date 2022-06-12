Share
News

Girl, 9, Eaten Alive by Lice - Mom, Grandma Charged with 1st-Degree Murder

 By Jack Davis  June 12, 2022 at 12:28pm
Share

Two Arizona women who were at first charged with child abuse have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl.

The girl, who was not identified, died on March 22, according to KOLD-TV in Tucson.

Based on the conditions in which she was found, her mother, Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and her grandmother, Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, both Tucson residents, were originally charged with felony child abuse, before an autopsy was done or the investigation was completed, KOLD reported.

Last week, the charges against them were upgraded to murder, according to KGUN-TV.

The autopsy for the girl, whose name has not been released, showed signs of malnutrition, fatty liver disease, and heart issues.

Trending:
Sheriff Issues Urgent Warning Against Picking Up Folded Dollar Bills: 'This Is Very Dangerous'

“There is a cause of death. The manner is undetermined,” said Pima County Medical Examiner Dr. Hess, according to KGUN-TV. “She died from anemia from untreated lice infestation with malnutrition as a contributing factor. That’s the cause.”

KOLD noted a string of text messages recovered by authorities showed the girl’s mother and grandmother were aware that she was sick as early as March 8.

Should murder charges have been filed in this case?

Elizabeth Kraykovich, the girl’s grandmother, at one point texted the girl’s mother, Sandra Kraykovich, accusing her of being more interested in her boyfriend than caring for her children, the station reported.

Text messages from Sandra Kraykovich on March 14 and March 15 indicated she considered taking the child to an emergency room but did not, according to KOLD.

On March 21, the station reported, Elizabeth Kraykovich texted Sandra Kraykovich that the girl “can’t go to the ER with her hair but that’s left up to me cause your not home,” a reference to the lice in the girl’s hair.

Authorities said they were told by a sibling that mouthwash had been used as a way to rid the girl’s hair of lice, according to KOLD.

The same day, the girl’s mother texted her boyfriend with her concerns over the girl.

Related:
Gas Prices Rapidly Surge to Surpass Previously Unthinkable Milestone

“OMG babe. Listen I’m in my room and my mom was called me. [Name redacted] was asking if I could check on her to make sure she isn’t dying,” the text stated, according to the station.

According to KGUN, court documents noted that when first responders came to treat the girl in March, “a large amount of bugs began to cover her face. Upon closer inspection it was discovered that there was an enormous amount of lice in her hair.”

The station reported that Sandra Kraykovich told police that ”if she had sought medical care [name redacted] would probably still be alive. She recognized she should have sought medical care for [name redacted] but admitted she did not because of the lice infestation.”

Other children who were in the house, who also were infested with lice, have since been removed from the home, KOLD reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NFL Coach Deletes Twitter Account, Begins Apology Tour After Jan. 6-George Floyd Riots Comparison Costs Him Big
Sarah Palin Slated for Big Comeback with Victory in Special Election Primary
Kim Foxx's Husband Alleges Violent Domestic Abuse, Released Police Reports Reveal
Liz Cheney's Polling Collapses Going Into Jan. 6 Hearing as Challenger Boasts Literal 2:1 Lead
Girl, 9, Eaten Alive by Lice - Mom, Grandma Charged with 1st-Degree Murder
See more...

Conversation