Girl, 9, Was Known to Share Jesus Before Uvalde Killer Murdered Her in Cold Blood

Ellie Garcia was taken from this world too quickly by a sadistic gunman in her Uvalde, Texas, classroom. She left her stamp on this Earth during her nine years here, however — and her family can be assured of seeing her in the next world, too.

Garcia, one of 21 innocent victims in the Robb Elementary School attack, is being remembered for sharing the message of Jesus on social media before her tragic death.

According to Christian outlet CBN, Ellie “had posted a short video to TikTok about Jesus before she died.”

In the 15-second clip, reposted to Facebook in the wake of her death by her father, Steven, Ellie talked about Jesus sacrificing His life for us on the cross.

“Hey guys. I just wanted to give you a little catchup,” Garcia said in the video.

“Jesus. He died for us. So when we die, we’ll be up there with Him,” she continued. “In my room, I have three pictures of Him.”







In another post from Jan. 7, her father shared a picture of his daughter praying.

“Caught my Ellie Gee in the middle of her talk with our almighty… I love you baby girl and I love the way you pray,” he wrote.

On Thursday, he reposted the picture — along with a tribute to his daughter.

“She prayed every night out loud so we can pray with her,” he wrote.

“I remember this day we had just bought the lamp that is on and she wanted to sleep with it on so she aired up her air mattress gave Us a hug and kiss and went to pray as mom made treats in the kitchen!!!

“These memories are all I have left…” the father of the Uvalde victim concluded.

As CBN noted, the posts had quite an effect on social media users.

“Her faith is inspiring, seeing these posts makes me realize how much I have to learn from such a young soul who was wise beyond her years,” one person wrote.

“She will always be remembered. You and her mom are in my prayers.”

Another user assured her parents that Jesus’ promise wouldn’t go unfulfilled: “He was waiting for that baby at the gate,” he wrote.

“RIP Baby girl you are now with Jesus lil Angel,” another wrote.

So many have been so touched that a GoFundMe page established for the girl’s family has raised well more than twice its original goal of $50,000.

It’s a tragedy of unspeakable proportions that this 9-year-old girl was taken from her parents by incomprehensible, inhuman evil. However, we also remember Jesus’ promises to His flock about eternity — perhaps delivered most evocatively in Luke 23:39-43, as Jesus was being put to death on Calvary:

“One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: ‘Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!'” the Gospel reads.

“But the other criminal rebuked him. ‘Don’t you fear God,’ he said, ‘since you are under the same sentence? We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.’ Then he said, ‘Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.'”

“Jesus answered him, ‘Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.’”

This sweet, precious child of God is at rest now with Christ Jesus in paradise. One can only hope that, thanks to her testimony, others will be led there, as well. The Lord can open hearts at the darkest of moments, after all. We pray this is one of them.

