Girl Admits She Fabricated Story About White Boys Holding Her Down and Cutting Her Dreadlocks

A 12-year-old African-American girl who claimed that three white classmates had pinned her down and cut 0ff her dreadlocks has admitted she made the story up.

Amari Allen, a sixth-grade student at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, had told CNN that the boys had said she looked “ugly” and “nappy,” covered her mouth and cut her hair.

On Monday, Allen’s family issued an apology to the falsely accused boys and the school community at large.

“To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused,” the Allen family said in a statement, according to CNN.

“To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school.

“To the broader community, who rallied in such passionate support for our daughter, we apologize for betraying your trust.”

The family expects to be held accountable for Allen’s actions.

“We understand there will be consequences and we’re prepared to take responsibility for them,” the statement continued.

Immanuel principal Stephen Danish also released a statement Monday.

“We can now confirm that the student who accused three of her classmates of assault has acknowledged that the allegations were false,” Danish wrote, according to The Washington Post.

“While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict.

“We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing.”

While the Fairfax County Police Department opened an investigation after Allen’s initial claims last week, the department has said it cannot comment on recent developments due to the fact that the subjects in the case are juveniles.

The incident drew widespread outrage when it was first reported, with conservatives questioning why establishment media outlets like CNN and The Post would include the tangential detail that second lady Karen Pence teaches part-time at the school.

Allen’s fabricated “hate crime hoax” is not the first of its kind this year, as actor Jussie Smollett was indicted in February for allegedly paying two men to stage a fake assault on him.

According to Wilfred Reilly, a professor of political science at Kentucky State University and author of “Hate Crime Hoax,” the majority of “hate crimes” reported in the media turn out to be false or hoaxes. In his research, Reilly found that over 70 percent of reported hate crimes that he compiled ended up being hoaxes.

‘[T]he actual number of hate crime hoaxes is indisputably large,” he wrote. “We are not speaking here of just a few bad apples.”

