Girl Charged with Leaving Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain in Coma After Brutal Beatdown Has Something to Say to Her

The parents of 15-year-old Missouri girl Maurnice DeClue, who has been charged with beating her high school classmate Kaylee Gain, 16, leaving her with severe skull and brain injuries, say their daughter has a message for Gain.

DeClue’s parents, Ronald, 67, and Consuella, 66, told KSDK-TV on Friday that DeClue was “dismayed to hear” that Gain was in a coma for weeks and that “she wants to apologize.”

Her parents also issued a public statement to “address the misconceptions surrounding Maurnice’s character,” saying she is an honor roll student, is proficient in four languages, and plays volleyball and violin.

“I just feel for my daughter,” DeClue’s mother told KSDK. “She’s not a troublemaker, she’s not a bully. … Maurnice was not the aggressor.”

In a viral video of the March 8 fight, a girl identified as DeClue was seen punching Gain and repeatedly slamming her head into the pavement near their high school in St. Louis County.

Gain was left in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain. DeClue was charged with assault and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.

Teen accused of attacking Kaylee Gain ‘wants to apologize’ — as Gain wakes from coma https://t.co/NZPQbBom5f pic.twitter.com/OSRcES2sFl — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2024



Consuella DeClue said her daughter “blacked out during the fight” and was a target of bullying herself. She said police have uncovered copies of social media messages that included threats against DeClue.

“I didn’t know she was being bullied,” Consuella DeClue told KSDK. “I would have pulled her out of school.”

According to the Daily Mail, DeClue’s aunt claimed her niece was the victim in a “complicated situation.”

The aunt, who was not named by the Mail, said the family started a GoFundMe to raise money for DeClue’s legal fees. The fundraiser reportedly garnered nearly $3,000 before it was removed by GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, Gain’s family announced that after waking from her coma, the teen “has been able to engage in limited verbal conversations” and “has gone on a few short walks with the assistance of hospital staff.”

A GoFundMe launched to support the Gain family had raised over $400,000 as of Wednesday.

The family, as well as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, have called for DeClue to be tried as an adult. A hearing is set to take place in May to determine whether that will be the case.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.