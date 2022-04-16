Share
Sports
News

Girl Hit During Losing NBA Player's Tantrum, Then Things Get Even Worse for Him

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share

This is a tale about a teenager and a temper tantrum, but with a twist.

In this version, a 16-year-old girl was sitting about as quietly as one does at an NBA game and probably enjoying the show as the hometown Atlanta Hawks were cruising to Wednesday’s 132-103 rout of the Charlotte Hornets.

Enter Miles Bridges of Charlotte, who had just been ejected for sharing with a referee his perspective on a goaltending call against him.

As Bridges stalked off to the locker room in a cloud of rage, a fan jumped up and added insults — lots of them — to injury.

If Bridges had much in the way of self-control remaining, it was not evident in videos of the incident, which show him hurling his mouthpiece in the direction of the mocking fan.

Trending:
Exclusive: Biden Manchurian Candidate? Whopping Percentage of DEMOCRATS Believe China Has Compromised POTUS

But some nights, you can’t even make the easy shots. Instead of the heckler, the mouthpiece hit another fan sitting nearby.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the 16-year-old girl who was hit by the mouthpiece did not want to give her name or be interviewed and did not know what she had been struck with until she was shown video of the incident.

Contrition arrived even before the $50,000 fine levied against Bridges by the NBA.

“I let my temper get the best of me. That was definitely the wrong thing to do,” Bridges said after the game.”I was aiming for the guy that was screaming at me and it hit a little girl.”

Bridges was still apologizing the next day, ESPN reported.

Related:
Double Whammy for LeBron: NBA Star Given Humiliating Award After Study Finds Him the Most Hated Player in Basketball

“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on,” Bridges said. “I normally don’t act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.”

“You are never supposed to go out like that, especially because the fans come to the game to watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time, that is wrong on my part. I take full responsibility.”

Bridges said he would like to apologize directly to the fan, and according to one reporter, he was able to do so.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Report: CNN Axes Senior Executive as 'Doomed' Streaming Service Unravels
Elon Musk Posts Cryptic 3-Word Tweet, Could Be Hint at Possible Next Move
Video: Packed Plane Erupts the Moment Passengers Learn Masks Are No Longer Required
'Adventurous,' 'Beautiful' Young Rural Pilot Dies in Shock Accident, Dad Blames Hazardous New Construct Across from Airport
New Tax Returns: 'Devout Catholic' Joe Biden Gave 0.46% of His 2021 Income to the Catholic Church
See more...

Conversation