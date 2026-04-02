Girl Who Went Missing in 1994 Found Alive

A cold case from another era finally reached its conclusion this week in Gila County, Arizona.

On Wednesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office announced via news release that Christina Marie Plante, who was 13 when she disappeared from Star Valley, Arizona, in 1994, has been found alive.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a copy of the news release to Facebook.

“Christina was reported missing after she vanished without a trace from her community,” the press release read. “At the time of her disappearance, extensive search efforts were conducted involving local law enforcement, volunteers, and regional resources. Despite exhaustive ground searches, interviews, and investigative follow-up, no viable leads were developed.”

The Sheriff’s office credited the subsequent formation of its own cold case unit, which led to “new leads” and eventually a “breakthrough.”

“Investigators have confirmed her identity,” the press release noted.

As for what happened to Plante nearly 32 years ago, authorities remained mum.

“Out of respect for Christina’s privacy and well-being,” the press release indicated, “additional details will not be released at this time.”

The Facebook post also included a flier with a picture of Plante as she looked around the time of her disappearance. The flyer included the word “LOCATED” in large red letters beneath and partially overlapping the photo.

According to the flyer, Plante disappeared on May 15, 1994, at 12:30 in the afternoon.

“She left home on foot to go to the stable where her horse was and [was] not seen again,” the flyer read.

Finally, the flyer described then-13-year-old Christina as “Missing/Endangered and under suspicious circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the full circumstances of Plante’s disappearance remain a mystery.

Reporter Jose Gonzalez of The Arizona Republic apparently uncovered an October 1994 flyer published in a Pennsylvania newspaper that described the girl’s disappearance as a stranger abduction. But authorities have not confirmed as much.

Most Facebook users reacted to the news with gratitude. Some, however, speculated about what might have happened to a teenage girl who, for context’s sake, disappeared early in President Bill Clinton’s first term, one month and two days before the late accused murderer O.J. Simpson’s infamous Bronco chase.

“Obviously, we’re all gonna be curious on what the circumstances were for the last 32 years. Maybe they’ll release them at some point,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Doesnt mean she hasnt been through severe trauma from age 13 til … Maybe someone kidnapped her and gave her just the best life … Its highly unlikely. Gave the gurl Stockholm Syndrome!” another Facebook user wrote.

Another user guessed that Plante ran away from home.

“Obviously something went down and she left for a reason. Glad she’s alive ve and well,” the user wrote.

Authorities have not indicated when — or if — they will provide details about what happened to Plante.

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