Girl Whines Her Birthday's Ruined After She's Fired for Telling World That Trump Is Dead

Just to get this out of the way: Yes, I am a firm, strong proponent of the First Amendment. Free speech is a bedrock of the American legacy, period.

By that same token, however, it’s almost astounding the sheer volume of people who don’t seem to understand how the First Amendment actually works.

The First Amendment will allow you to say whatever stupid, idiotic thing you want, and protect you from government repercussions.

(Or, at least, that’s the way it should be.)

Nowhere does the First Amendment stop your peers, colleagues, customers, or your employers from telling you to shut up, or else. Younger folks may call this the “fiddle around and find out“-philosophy — and yes, I know that’s the wrong f-word.

One X user recently went viral for revealing that she did not, in fact, understand how the First Amendment works.

Just to backtrack real quickly, if you pay any attention to political social media at all, you’ve no doubt heard about the big rumor du jour making the rounds over the weekend: President Donald Trump was dead … probably … maybe … at least, according to rumor mongers on the internet.

It was a stupid and completely unfounded rumor that felt like Democrats’ latest attempt to play the GOP’s greatest hits. If you’ll recall, one of the biggest rallying cries against former President Joe Biden and his administration was that the president was effectively an absentee president.

(Spoiler alert: He was.)

Now it seems the left is trying to flip that narrative against Trump, claiming that the president is MIA and that it was a body double doing all the recent public appearances.

Again: Stupid and completely unfounded.

But that didn’t stop at least one X user from participating in this dumb game — and lo and behold, she won a pretty dumb prize!

X user “cyp” had a meltdown after her careless rumor-spreading led to her being fired, and it was all captured by the Right Angle News Network for your convenience.

You can take a look at the chronicled crash-out below:

BREAKING – Democrats are beginning to experience some major FAFO for making posts celebrating President Trump’s death, with one already fired from their job. Not only is Trump alive, but now you have no job. pic.twitter.com/9iGDk3mbpo — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 31, 2025

According to posts by “cyp,” she was unceremoniously fired from her job — despite begging for it back and offering to delete the offending posts — after posting that Trump had perished. The kick in the pants? She was apparently fired on her birthday.

(She would call this “the worst day of my life” in a follow-up post.)

Now, two things worth pointing out.

First, the story of this anonymous X user is completely unfounded. In fact, a cursory glance at her timeline suggests that she is a notorious s***poster, for lack of a better word. The user’s pinned post is just a rambling, incoherent jumble of buzzy words about how she was scammed by “Trump” and “Vice President J.D. Vance.”

In other words, take whatever this social media user says with a grain of salt.

That being said, the Right Angle News Network was 100 percent correct to call out this narrative because, whether or not “cyp” really was fired from her job, these stupid rumors about Trump’s death were very real and very much propagated by leftist agents of chaos.

Why does that matter? Because the left has made it no secret that it truly, genuinely, and actually wants Trump dead. If the two assassination attempts weren’t clear enough, the ongoing rhetoric should be.

And that should have consequences, given how baseless these threats are. Notice, when the GOP was clamoring for Biden’s figurative head on a political pike, there were real concerns about his ability to lead this country. Nobody was clamoring for Biden’s actual head on a pike.

With Trump, it’s clear nobody’s questioning that ability to lead — or function. So instead, the left has to resort to fake death smear tactics that would make the worst tabloid hacks blush.

And peddling those unfounded smears? They should 100 percent come with heavy, significant consequences. Whether or “cyp” is real, her story can still convey a valuable lesson.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And the First Amendment can’t protect you from that.

