Girls Volleyball Coach Takes Politically Incorrect Stand After Biological Male Joins Girls League - Report

A high school girls volleyball coach in Hawaii said it was “irresponsible” and dangerous for a rival school district to allow a biological male to compete as a female, according to Hawaii’s Maui News.

The paper reported that the student-athlete in question warmed up and was in uniform for the Kamehameha Schools Maui girls team, but did not play in the season opener against Baldwin High School.

The student played for the boy’s junior varsity team as a freshman in 2017 but is now identifying as a female.

“I’m not going to say anything about our transgender athlete,” Kamehameha Maui Athletic Director Jon Viela told the paper. Volleyball coach Alex Akana also did not comment on why the student did not play in the match.

“One opposing MIL girls volleyball coach, who requested anonymity because of the nature of the subject, said that his and other teams he had talked with were not advised of the situation prior to the season opening Tuesday night,” Maui News reported.

The anonymous volleyball coach voiced concerns, saying, “it’s very irresponsible for the league to place these young women, who are minors, in an elevated level of risk.”

“They all sign off on an assumption of risk form for an understandable amount of risk. Now, there’s an elevated level of risk their daughters are going through and being put through without any notification to the parents at all,” the coach said.

“I have no problem with the kid being who [they] want to be, but now these girls are being put in an unsafe situation without giving the parents the opportunity to make an educated decision on whether they want their daughter in that position.”

There are other implications beyond safety concerns on the court or field in allowing biological boys to compete as girls.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association guidelines issued in October 2017, read, “Transgender student-athletes should be able to use the locker room, shower, and toilet facilities in accordance with the student’s gender identity.

“Every locker room should have some private, enclosed changing areas, showers, and toilets for use by any athlete who desires them.”

Further, “Transgender student-athletes should be assigned to share hotel rooms based on their gender identity, with a recognition that any student who needs extra privacy should be accommodated whenever possible.”

HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun, who wrote the policy, admitted dealing with the issues raised by transgender athletes is still a work in progress, according to The Maui News.

“I can’t answer questions about specific students and cases,” Chun said Tuesday. “I wrote the policy about trying to be inclusive and letting student-athletes of all kinds of groups participate, which will make them feel comfortable.

“I don’t feel comfortable getting into specifics or a specific sport, but safety is always a concern and competitive advantage is also a concern,” he added. “So even though we have a policy, it’s kind of like a guideline. It’s still in its early, early transition stages.”

ABC News affiliate KITV reported a parent who wished to remain anonymous said he “feels uncomfortable his daughters at Kamehameha Schools Maui have to share a locker room with a biological boy, even if that boy now identifies as a girl.”

Given the inherent physical differences between boys and girls, coaches and parents are right to have safety and other concerns about the brave new world the politically correct left is trying to take the country.

One can only hope that common sense and fairness will in the end prevail.

