Giuliani: I Have About '1,000 Pieces of Evidence' Stashed in My Den Against Hillary Clinton

In a world where yesterday’s conspiracy theories become today’s facts, there might be something to Rudy Giuliani’s latest claim about former President Donald Trump.

The former New York City mayor and Trump attorney said he has “about 1,000 pieces of evidence” that prove then-candidate Hillary Clinton was spying on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election and effectively created the Russia collusion narrative from whole cloth.

Granted, Giuliani has squandered much of his credibility with his actions following the contentious 2020 presidential election, but his assertion has legs considering what special counsel John Durham has uncovered.

According to the report released Friday, Clinton’s campaign paid a technology firm to comb through servers at Trump Towers and the Trump White House for evidence to foster the narrative that he was colluding with the Kremlin during the campaign and into his presidency.

“I’m gratified that many of the things that I and my colleagues were criticized for — lying, Russian disinformation, cooperating with the Russians — it’s all been proven to be not only untrue, but what I maintained from the very beginning: It was a frame-up,” Giuliani said on Newsmax‘s “Prime News” with Jenn Pellegrino on Tuesday.

“This wasn’t just an accidental mistake that he was charged with Russian collusion,” he continued.

“This is something that was worked out by these criminals, Hillary Clinton, and the people working with her. And she paid for it,” Guiliani said.

“Some of that she paid for was foreign information — that’s the very crime they charged him with.”

Guiliani contended that all of the subsequent scandals Democrats have tried to pin on Trump — including the quid pro quo with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol — were “one fraud after another, all of it with the intent of destroying Donald Trump.”

“And the American people have figured that out,” he said.

Giuliani, who served on Trump’s personal legal team, said the former president was onto the spying that is “supported by about 1,000 pieces of evidence, none of which have been revealed yet.”

“I happen to have it in my bedroom — or in my den, actually — had it there for years,” he said.

Whether Giuliani’s mountain of evidence exists or not, Durham’s probe has uncovered a shocking connection from Clinton straight to Russiagate.

Trump maintained his innocence all along, calling the theory that he sidled up to the Russian government to win the presidency a “hoax” — and it is becoming apparent that he was right.

The investigation was built on phony intelligence gathered as opposition research and turned over to the FBI by Michael Sussmann, a man who hid his direct ties to the Clinton campaign and was subsequently indicted in September for allegedly lying to agents.

Sometimes, conspiracy theories turn out to be true, and the people who support them turn out to be right — so there is hope for Giuliani after all.

