Giuliani Adds Insult to Injury, Insists Cohen ‘Can’t Handle Jail’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is deriding former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as well as documents dumped Friday by federal prosecutors in advance of Cohen’s sentencing on Wednesday.

In comments about Cohen to The Daily Beast, Giuliani said he felt “sorry for him” and called Cohen’s actions a “sad” attempt to avoid prison time.

“Believe me, he can’t handle jail,” Giuliani said.

Cohen will be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to several financial crimes. He has asked not to be sentenced to prison.

On Friday, federal prosecutors said that during his efforts to cooperate with prosecutors, Cohen implicated Trump in payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, The New York Times reported.

TRENDING: Law Professor Jonathan Turley Calls Mueller Findings ‘Serious’ But Says No Evidence Of Election Fraud

“Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1,” the federal prosecutors wrote.

The document also recommended a significant sentence for Cohen.

Also on Friday, special counsel Robert Mueller filed a pre-sentencing memo that said Cohen had supported his efforts to build a case against Trump.

Will Democrats use this to try to impeach the president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

However, Giuliani noted that of all the things said in the filings, there is no claim of any collusion between Trump and Russia, the nominal reason for Mueller’s investigation.

“No collusion, no obstruction, now campaign finance but payments to settle lawsuits are not clearly a proper campaign contribution or expenditure. No responsible lawyer would charge a debatable campaign finance violation as a crime…well maybe those suffering from TDD,” Giuliani tweeted Sunday, referencing Trump Derangement Disorder.

No collusion, no obstruction now campaign finance but payments to settle lawsuits are not clearly a proper campaign contribution or expenditure. No responsible lawyer would charge a debatable campaign finance violation as a crime…well maybe those suffering from TDD. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 9, 2018

He also said that the documents show Cohen’s word cannot be trusted.

“Fake News coverage can’t change the reality that Mueller’s late Friday dump demonstrates yet again no evidence connected to President. It also indicates SDNY is asking that Cohen receive a 4 year prison sentence, longest so far, because as we have said he’s still lying,” he said.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Losing 2020 Polls in Her Home State

Fake News coverage can’t change the reality that Mueller’s late Friday dump demonstrates yet again no evidence connected to President. It also indicates SDNY is asking that Cohen receive a 4 year prison sentence, longest so far, because as we have said he’s still lying. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 8, 2018

Although the documents became fodder for Trump’s critics, Giuliani said that Trump is not concerned about possible impeachment now that the House will be controlled by Democrats.

Impeachment “would be political suicide for Democrats,” he said, according to NBC.

However, New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, who will be chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said his interpretation of the documents Friday was that Trump was “at the center of a massive fraud.”

“They would be impeachable offenses,” Nadler said, according to The Chicago Tribune.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.