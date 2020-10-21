Rudy Giuliani claims that material found on a laptop computer allegedly used by Hunter Biden included pictures of underage girls.

The former New York City mayor, who is also President Donald Trump’s attorney, said the laptop also included a text from Hunter Biden to former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden concerning a relationship between Hunter Biden and a 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani said he enlisted the help of former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik to put the material in the hands of Delaware police.

The computer was found at a Delaware repair shop in 2019. The shop owner turned a copy of its hard drive over to Giuliani, who later leaked it to the New York Post, prompting a recent spate of stories concerning Hunter Biden’s business dealings and the connection between them and his father.

On Monday, during an interview with Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly, Giuliani explained that he found far more than just business on the computer.

“This is a really very, very sensitive one,” Giuliani said. “There’s a text message to his father in which he says the following. He’s discussing his sister-in-law who for quite some time was his lover.”

Giuliani then read what he said was the content of the message.

“She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate,” Giuliani read, interjecting, “This would be with an unnamed 14-year-old girl.”

Giuliani then returned to reading the text.

“When she says that I FaceTime naked with [the unnamed 14-year-old girl] and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I walk around naked smoking crack talking tomgirls on FaceTime. When she was pressed she said that [the unnamed 14-year-old girl] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I created and caused a very unsafe environment for the kids,” Giuliani said.

As he spoke, an image of a redacted text appeared.

“This is supported by numerous pictures of underage girls,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said it was necessary that the material be given to the police.

“Bernie Kerik and I turned it over to the Delaware State Police because I’m very uncomfortable with this. And I’m very uncomfortable with the fact that these underage girls were not protected,” he said.

Delaware Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Lauren Witzke tweeted that the computer was in fact given to police.

1/ The laptop/hard drive was turned over yesterday to the New Castle County PD. That is because New Castle County PD have jurisdiction over the Biden family. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 21, 2020

The laptop was then turned over to leftist Delaware Attorney Kathy Jennings, who turned it over to the FBI Wilmington office, so it’s now back in the hands of the FBI. That is what we know so far. END — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 21, 2020

Giuliani said there is a link to the former vice president because “This was sent to the vice president,” he said, pointing to a hard copy of the alleged texts. “What did he do about it?”

“If you were to look at the photographs on this hard drive and didn’t report it to the police — well, if you were a law enforcement officer, you’d be guilty of a felony,” he said.

“If you were just a normal citizen, you’d be a horrible human being,” he said.

“There are numerous pictures here of girls that are being, I mean, they shouldn’t be there. That I can tell you. If the Delaware State Police don’t do anything about this, it would be really a tragic thing,” he said.

Giuliani said there is an “iron curtain trying to censor everything that’s coming out. It’s unprecedented, and it tells you how damaging this information is.”

“There’s an iron curtain of censorship over this,” he said later in the interview. “And I’m going to tell you why. Because this is fatal to Joe Biden as a candidate. It should be fatal to him as a human being. I don’t mean fatal, but I mean he should be prosecuted.”

“This probably the worst scandal I have ever seen. And there’s a depravity to it that’s horrendous, which is why I reported to the Delaware police,” he said.

Giuliani said his goal is not to ridicule Hunter Biden, but to reveal what a “crook” and “a horrible father” Joe Biden is.

