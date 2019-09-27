Giuliani Defiant After Whistleblower Complaint Release: 'When This Is Over, I Will Be the Hero'

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, believes he will be seen as a “hero” when all the dust settles regarding Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine and the allegations of corruption regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giuliani has argued on multiple networks over the last few days that the controversy surrounding Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 brought to light by a whistleblower has highlighted Biden’s unethical conduct.

“If this guy is a whistleblower, then I’m a whistleblower too,” Giuliani told The Atlantic. “You should be happy for your country that I uncovered this.”

Biden, by his own account, while on an official state visit to Ukraine in March 2016, demanded that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin or forgo $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Shokin was conducting a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s son, Hunter, as a board member, according to an Op-Ed by The Hill’s John Solomon.

Biden had learned about this investigation months before his visit after The New York Times asked him about the matter in December 2015, according to Solomon.

Further, Shokin told the reporter he was preparing to question Hunter before Joe Biden demanded his firing.

Giuliani told The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott Thursday morning following the release of the whistleblower’s complaint that when all is said and done he will have been shown to be in the right.

“It is impossible that the whistleblower is a hero and I’m not. And I will be the hero! These morons — when this is over, I will be the hero,” Giuliani said.

Plott reported that a “former senior White House official” told her Giuliani is responsible for the “entire thing” regarding the Ukraine controversy by “putting s— in Trump’s head.”

She quoted another “senior House Republican aide” calling Giuliani a “moron.”

“They’re a bunch of cowards,” Giuliani said in response. “I didn’t do anything wrong. The president knows they’re a bunch of cowards.”

According to the transcript released by the White House, Zelensky was the first to bring the former New York City mayor up in his conversation with Trump on July 25.

Giuliani’s name came up after Trump said that the FBI investigation that led to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe may have started with information coming out of Ukraine.

Giuliani served as the president’s personal counsel during Mueller’s investigation.

In August, he met with attorney Andrei Yermak, a senior adviser to Zelensky, in the neutral ground of Spain.

Giuliani told Solomon last week that the State Department asked him to take the Yermak meeting and that he kept U.S. officials appraised every step of the way.

Trump tweeted about the ongoing controversy Thursday, arguing Biden is the one in the wrong.

“The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can’t have better testimony than that!”

The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can’t have better testimony than that! As V.P., Biden had his son, on the other hand, take out millions of dollars by strong arming the Ukrainian President. Also looted millions from China. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

“As V.P., Biden had his son, on the other hand, take out millions of dollars by strong arming the Ukrainian President. Also looted millions from China. Bad!”

