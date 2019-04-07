Giuliani Expresses Confidence in Mueller Report: ‘Not Worried, at All’

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani expressed confidence on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report will not contain damaging information for President Trump, saying that he is “not worried … at all” about the report, “except for little quibbles.”

In an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Giuliani also said that he believes that the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, should be provided all of the information from the Mueller report that he has requested from the Justice Department.

Nadler and other congressional Democrats have accused Attorney General William Barr of engaging in a cover-up of the Mueller findings because the Justice Department has not immediately handed over the report.

Barr has said that he plans to release a version of the Mueller report to Congress by the middle of this month.

He is reviewing the report to determine whether grand jury and classified information have to be withheld.

But Democrats’ allegations intensified on Friday after it was reported that several members of the Mueller team were frustrated by a letter Barr sent Congress on March 24 laying out the core conclusions of the Mueller probe.

Barr said in the letter that Mueller failed to establish that there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

He also said that Mueller declined to prosecute or exonerate Trump on the question of obstruction of justice.

Since Mueller punted on the issue, Barr and Rosenstein made the decision not to pursue an obstruction case, as Trump & Co. had been cleared on the collusion question.

Anonymous members of the Mueller team have reportedly told associates that the full report will be more damaging for Trump than Barr’s letter indicated.

But Giuliani pushed back on those reports in Sunday’s interview.

“I guarantee you, except for little quibbles, I’m not worried about the report at all. There’s no way those two good lawyers would have written that kind of letter if there was any issue,” said Giuliani, referring to Barr and Rosenstein.

“I would like him to get all the information,” Giuliani said.

“Everything.”

