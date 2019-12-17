Giuliani Fires Back: Claims Bombshell Proof of Ukraine 'Cover-Up' Tied to Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani isn’t just sticking to his guns. He’s using them to blast away.

The former New York City and now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney sat down for an explosive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday and put the Democrats and their media allies on notice that he’s ready to go on the offensive.

Giuliani’s biggest target during “The Ingraham Angle” interview was former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who garnered considerable media sympathy for her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in mid-November (when she drew a standing ovation from spectators at its close).

To Giuliani, Yovanovitch was a crucial player in Ukraine corruption that ran into the billions of dollars — and he accused her of helping coverup that corruption to protect former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

As most of the country knows by now, Hunter Biden was pulling down major money on the payroll of a Ukraine energy company called Burisma Holdings that had a reputation for corruption.

As vice president in 2016, Joe Biden used the threat of withholding $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine to force officials there to fire a federal prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

With Ukraine playing a central role in the Democratic efforts to impeach Trump, Giuliani recently returned from an investigative trip to the country.

“What I uncovered there, are two major schemes, one for $7.5 billion the other for $5 billion in money laundering that went on all through the Obama administration,” he told Ingraham.

“Part of it involved Joe Biden, the bribery part. It’s a disgrace that he’s not under investigation in America, maybe because our law enforcement is too afraid.”

Check out the interview here. It’s lengthy, but the fireworks Giuliani was shooting make it worth watching.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



During the interview, Giuliani confirmed reports that he’d been behind Yovanovitch’s being fired as the Trump administration’s ambassador to Kyiv.

“I forced her out because she’s corrupt,” Giuliani told Ingraham.

In particular, he accused Yovanovitch of holding up visas to the United States for Ukraine officials who were trying to come to the country to present evidence of corruption.

“When they say she’s innocent? It’s innocent without investigation,” he said. “It’s a coverup.”

Giuliani’s interview with Ingraham, and another Monday with The New York Times, were spurred by the publication of a lengthy New Yorker piece Monday in which Giuliani acknowledged he wanted Yovanovitch “out of the way” because she was “going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”

Giuliani reiterated his charges in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

In The New York Times interview, Giuliani was unapologetic about his efforts to get rid of the ambassador.

He said he made his position clear to both Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I just gave them the facts,” he told the newspaper. “I mean, did I think she should be recalled? I thought she should have been fired.

“If I was attorney general, I would have kicked her out. I mean — secretary of state.”

It’s no secret that Giuliani and his no-holds-barred approach to conflict haven’t endeared him to Trump opponents. His vociferous defense of the president has made him a target for Democrats and their media allies.

But as his round of interviews on Monday showed, Giuliani obviously isn’t intimidated — and he said his trip to Ukraine had provided him with proof to back up his incendiary charges.

When Ingraham asked about media reports that the publicity he’s attracting was making White House aides nervous, Giuliani’s response had no hesitation.

“They’re buying into the Democratic spin,” he said. “The fact is, there’s nothing to be defensive about.”

Giuliani not only sticks to his guns, he fires back with both barrels.

