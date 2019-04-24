Giuliani Fires Back at Clinton, Says DOJ’s ‘You Cannot Indict a Clinton’ Policy Will Change

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, warned Wednesday that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “better get a lawyer” as federal officials look to unravel the tangled skein of motives that led to the Trump campaign being investigated on charges it colluded with Russia.

After almost two years of investigating, special counsel Robert Mueller cleared the Trump campaign of collusion. Although Mueller’s report documented instances of Trump railing about the Mueller probe and wanting it to stop, the report also did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

House Democrats, however, are using the items in the report as a foundation for further investigations into the president.

During an event Tuesday in New York, Clinton said the only thing that prevented Trump from being indicted was his status as the current president, Fox News reported.

“I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted. But because of the rule in the Justice Department that you can’t indict a sitting president, the whole matter of obstruction was very directly sent to the Congress,” she said.

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Giuliani called Clinton “a woman who really obstructed justice.”

Giuliani also fired barbs at the 2016 Democratic nominee Tuesday and Wednesday on Twitter.

I encourage Hillary to get very involved in the 2020 election. She blew the last one for the Dems.She is working on a book called “How To Obstruct And Go Free.” And the sequel will be “How My Husband Escaped” a perjury conviction.From America’s number one crime family. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 24, 2019

Hillary is correct the report is the end of the beginning for the second time…NO COLLUSION. Now Ukraine is investigating Hillary campaign and DNC conspiracy with foreign operatives including Ukrainian and others to affect 2016 election. And there’s no Comey to fix the result. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 23, 2019

During his appearance on “Fox & Friends,” he contrasted Trump’s actions with those of Clinton during the investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

“The president didn’t delete 33,000 emails,” Giuliani said. “He didn’t have somebody smash up telephones. And he didn’t have someone wipe out a server and bleach it, among the few things that she did. The president was innocent of the underlying crime.”

Trump’s enemies are laboring under a “collusion delusion,” Giuliani said.

“If you are innocent on the underlying crime, then everything they are talking about is an effort for him to defend himself. So if I tell somebody that, ‘I’m innocent, please, testify on my behalf and say what happened,’ am I obstructing justice or am I defending myself and serving justice?” he said.

Giuliani said now that the narrative of colluding with Russia has been consigned to the realm of fiction, the time has come to determine how and why Trump’s campaign was targeted — and by whom.

“How this ever got started in the first place is the next investigation. And Ms. Clinton better get a lawyer,” he said.

Giuliani then said both Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, should not expect to continue to avoid the consequences of their actions.

“There used to be a DOJ standing policy you cannot indict a Clinton no matter how much they obstruct justice, no matter how much evidence they destroy, no matter how often they lie and no matter that they committed perjury,” he said. “You can’t indict a Clinton. It’s against the Democrat Justice Department rules.

“This is not a Democrat Justice Department. It’s not a Republican Justice Department. It’s the kind of Justice Department I worked for. I prosecuted Republicans and Democrats. I didn’t think either one of them had a monopoly on virtue or vice,” said Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney.

He said he believes Attorney General William Barr will not let the matter rest.

“I have no inside information, zero, other than the fact this is a man who believes in justice,” Giuliani said.

He said the concept of a manufactured conspiracy against Trump has vast implications.

“If you believe in justice, this can’t help but anger you and frighten you,” Giuliani said. “If this can be done to the president of the United States, a frame-up like this, it can be done to any of us.”

