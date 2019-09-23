Giuliani Flips Around Ukraine Controversy, Weaponizes It Against Biden and Obama

An early morning Twitter rant by Rudy Giuliani might end up causing Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden some sleepless nights.

In a series of tweets that started before dawn broke on the East Coast, the former federal prosecutor and New York mayor who is now President Donald Trump’s personal attorney let loose with accusations related to Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings in Ukraine during the Obama presidency.

And his charges could flip the whole current “whistleblower” controversy on its head — and cast a new light on the administration of former President Barack Obama.

The latest attempt to attack President Donald Trump by Democrats and their media allies involves the suspicious “whistleblower” complaint filed by someone in the intelligence community that appears to involve a conversation Trump had with the president of Ukraine in July.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is even making noises about cutting funding for intelligence agencies if the so-called whistleblower’s complaint isn’t turned over.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

And even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who has been one of the few sane Democrats on the topic of impeaching the president — appears to be open to the idea based on the latest complaint.

But in his Twitter thread Monday, Giuliani predicted the Democrats will regret rolling out more accusations against Trump.

He wrote that the scandal is only calling more attention to Hunter Biden, who was paid $50,000 a month by a Ukraine energy company called Burisma for sitting on its board, even though he had no prior experience in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

That’s a half-million dollars a year a Ukraine company was paying to an American who had no experience in Ukraine. Does that sound suspicious to anyone?

Do you think this Ukraine contorversy will backfire on Joe Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1377 Votes) 1% (13 Votes)

Could it have anything to do with the fact that that American’s father was the vice president of the United States and took a direct interest in American foreign policy as it related to Ukraine? Did then-President Barack Obama know his vice president’s son was doing so well in a foreign country?

Giuliani also alluded to Hunter Biden’s dealings with China, which were also apparently helped by his father’s position as the No. 2 man in the Obama administration, as investigative journalist Peter Schweizer reported in his 2016 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”

In a direct accusation, Giuliani wrote that Joe Biden as vice president had gotten a Ukraine prosecutor fired for investigating his son.

That’s going to be tough for the Democrats to argue against since Biden has bragged about getting the Ukraine prosecutor fired, though he hasn’t said it was to protect his offspring.

NEW FACT: One $3million payment to Biden’s son from Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to US. When Prosecutor asked Cyprus for amount going to son, he was told US embassy (Obama’s) instructed them not to provide the amount. Prosecutor getting too close to son and Biden had him fired. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

RELATED: Revenge Investigation Opened: 3 Different Panels of House Dems Target Giuliani for Corruption

In another tweet, Giuliani referred to Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukraine ecology minister who’d been forced to flee Ukraine in 2015 over corruption allegations.

Did Obama know that his VP, the one he put in charge of giving billions to Ukraine, had a son who was making millions on the board of one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine. Biden’s boss had stolen $5b from Ukraine and was a fugitive. Did Obama know? Did he approve? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

Corruption charges against Zloichevsky are no longer being pursued, The Times reported Sunday. So, either there was nothing to them, or the Ukraine oligarch has the kind of prosecutor he prefers. (Which do you think it was?)

Giuliani also predicted much more will come out about this — and it’s not going to be to the former vice president’s political benefit.

Biden scandal only beginning. Lots more evidence on Ukraine like today’s money laundering of $3 million. 4 or 5 big disclosures. Also the $1.5 billion China gave to Biden’s fund while Joe was, as usual, failing in his negotiations with China is worse. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 23, 2019

And all of those early morning tweets were on top of a Giuliani appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” where Giuliani launched his own “collusion” charges involving Ukraine, the Hillary Clinton campaign and the State Department under the Obama administration.

Rudy Giuliani just set off a nuclear bomb. pic.twitter.com/vF0fjpmDSH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

There are countless moving parts to this story, and it’s likely to unroll over a long period ahead, but the real point to remember is that Democrats and their media allies have been increasingly desperate since 2016 to find a way to stop the Trump presidency.

The biggest effort — the Russia “collusion” investigation — ended up blowing up in Democrats’ faces badly with the release of the Mueller report and, especially, with the disastrous appearance of former special counsel Robert Mueller before Congress in July.

And it’s worth noting that the point man on the latest effort is the same Schiff who has claimed there was evidence of Russia collusion “in plain sight” — the same evidence Mueller and his expensive team of Democratic investigators never found a bit of.

Finally, it’s always worth remembering that neither the mainstream media nor Democrats like Schiff have established a record of reliability when it comes to breathlessly reporting the latest scandal involving the Trump White House.

Whatever turns this Ukraine story takes, it’s a rock-solid bet it’s not going to turn the way Democrats and the media apparently think it will.

And it might end up tarnishing the image of the Obama administration, which Biden has made such a major part of his presidential campaign.

With a Democrat primary fight well underway and his son’s name coming in the national news, that prospect should be costing Joe Biden some sleepless nights in the future.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.