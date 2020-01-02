Giuliani Hints 'Criminal Acts' Involve 'Highest Levels of the Obama Administration'

With more public scrutiny and pressure from Republicans, it looks like the noose is tightening around the Bidens and other Democrats who were allegedly involved in Ukrainian corruption.

Now, Rudy Giuliani, fresh from a fact-finding trip to Ukraine, claims there’s so much damning evidence that he’s willing to try any case that results from his discoveries.

Speaking to reporters at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party in Florida, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney also hinted that illegal conduct in Ukraine was perpetrated by the upper echelon of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“This is expanding,” Giuliani said. “It will turn out to be a series of criminal acts. It will involve the highest levels of the Obama administration. And it’s the reason why the Democratic Party is in panic.”

Giuliani said he would only provide evidence in the “right forum,” but that he would throw his all into this case.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations, or I’d do what I do best,” Giuliani said. “I’d try the case.”

According to Giuliani, he would come at this with the same approach that helped him decimate organized crime in New York.

“I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case,” he later continued, “but if you give me the case I’ll prosecute it as a racketeering case.”

Watch Giuliani’s comments on the implications of what he found below:

Giuliani has been increasingly vocal about his confidence that former Vice President Joe Biden and son, Hunter, engaged in criminal and unethical acts in the Eastern European country.

Recently, the former New York City mayor even claimed to have proof that the elder Biden engaged in a “coverup” in Ukraine.

“What I uncovered [in Ukraine], are two major schemes, one for $7.5 billion the other for $5 billion in money laundering that went on all through the Obama administration,” Giuliani explained on Fox News in December.

“Part of it involved Joe Biden, the bribery part. It’s a disgrace that he’s not under investigation in America, maybe because our law enforcement is too afraid.”

These developments will undoubtedly have an impact on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. If they result in a court case, they could be downright disastrous for the former vice president.

While we’ll likely have to wait until Giuliani has the “right forum” to see what he discovered on Biden and the Obama administration, if his enthusiasm is any indication, it’ll be the bombshell of the century.

